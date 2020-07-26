





Glasgow River Rats recorded a sweep in Babe Ruth 10Usoftball Friday night at Lions park by beating Rick Ball by the scores of 6-2 and 11-4.

Glasgow River Rats never trailed in either game against Rick Ball and led 1-0 after one, 4-0 after three and 6-1 after four in Game 1. Rick Ball also plated one run in the fifth.

Kenley Strodtman picked up the win in the circle for Glasgow River Rats while Karrman Leonard took the loss for Rick Ball. Strodtman pitched all five innings and struck out 15 batters while giving up two runs on four hits. Leonard, meanwhile, also pitched all five innings and allowed six runs on six hits while striking out 11 batters.

Jayden Korte led the hitting attack in the game for Glasgow River Rats with two singles. Paysen Thies had one triple and two RBIs while Kenley Strodtman added one single and two RBIs, Riley Olendorff with one single and one RBI and Kynlee Gerlach with one single.

For Rick Ball, Karrman Leonard had two triples and one RBI while Avery Haynes and Emmah Franklin added one single each.

In the second game, Glasgow River Rats led Rick Ball 3-1 after one, 7-1 after two and 11-2 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Rick Ball rallied back with two more runs to cut the lead back to seven.

Jayden Korte picked up the win for Glasgow River Rats while Reece Ball took the loss for Rick Ball. Korte started the game and pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up four runs on seven hits. Lydia Friedrich then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and recorded one strikeout.

For Rick Ball, Ball pitched all three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up 11 runs on 11 hits.

Kenley Strodtman had two singles, one home run and three RBIs to lead Glasgow River Rats. Riley Olendorff finished the game with one single, one triple and three RBIs while Jayden Korte added two doubles, Paysen Thies with two singles and three RBIs and Brenna Adams with two singles.

For Rick Ball, Addyson Goetze had one single, two triples and two RBIs. Avery Haynes finished the game with two singles while Reece Ball added one single and two RBIs and Emmah Franklin with one single.