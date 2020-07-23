





Lucky 16.

That appeared to be the number that teams gravitated to Wednesday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

While KWRT remained unbeaten on the season with a 16-0 thrashing of Medical Arts, Central Realty also won easily over Imhoff’s Appliance by a score of 16-1. Meanwhile, in New Franklin, the Bulldogs blanked Prairie Home behind the no-hit pitching by Sawyer Felton for a 16-0 victory.

Of course there was no holding KWRT back in its game against Medical Arts. While KWRT out-hit Medical Arts 9-2, they also took advantage of eight walks by Medical Arts pitchers.

KWRT also did most of its scoring in the first-two innings by putting up four runs in the first and 10 again in the second. KWRT also plated two runs in the fourth inning to win by the mercy rule.

Conner Acton picked up the win on the mound for KWRT while Bentley Turner took the loss for Medical Arts. Acton pitched all five innings and struck out five batters while giving up two hits and six walks. Turner, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 12 runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three batters. Cameron Poulsen then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

As for the hitting in the game for KWRT, Edrissa Bah went 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs. Ethan Watson finished the game with two singles and three RBIs while Conner Acton added two singles and one RBI, Caidyn Hazel with one double and one RBI, Luke Poulsen with one single and two RBIs, Bennett Greenhagen with one single and one RBI and Lawson Edwards with one RBI.

For Medical Arts, Dalton Ivy and Noah Remlinger each had one single.

In the nightcap, Central Realty scored at least one run in every inning and led Imhoff’s Appliance 4-1 after one, 5-1 after two, 6-1 after three and 11-1 after four. Meanwhile, in the fifth, Central Realty exploded for five more runs to win by the mercy rule.

Abram Taylor was the pitcher of record in the game for Central Realty by giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in four innings. Taylor also struck out four batters. Cash Valencia then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters.

For Imhoff’s Appliance, Evan Bishop took the loss by giving up six runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five batters in three innings. Lance Haynes then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered 10 runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Peyton Monteer pitched 2/3 inning and yielded one hit and one walk.

Central Realty also had seven hits in the game, with Blake Griffin going 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Abram Taylor finished the game with two singles and one RBI while Garrett Hundley added one single and three RBIs, Treyton Ginter with one single and one RBI, Dakota Williams with one single and Rhodes Leonard, Alec Schupp and Jacob Thoma each with one RBI.

For Imhoff’s Appliance, Tyson White and Gage McKenzie each had one single while Timothy Kee had one RBI.

At New Franklin, the Bulldogs wasted little time getting ahead of Prairie Home by exploding for five runs in the first, five again in the third and six in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Sawyer Felton picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Landon Case took the loss for Prairie Home. Felton pitched all four innings and struck out five batters while giving up three walks. Case, meanwhile, pitched one inning for Prairie Home and allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

New Franklin also out-hit Prairie Home 14-0, with Clayton Wilmsmeyer going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and four RBIs. Sawyer Felton also had three hits with three singles and two RBIs while Jacob Marshall added a single and a double, Owen Armentrout with two singles and two RBIs, Ryan Hundley with one double, Tanner Bishop with one single and one RBI and Conner Wilmsmeyer and Kaden Sanders each with one single.

Prairie Home had no hits in the game.