Fr. Mike Coleman is continuing to stay positive while waiting to begin chemotherapy and radiation on Monday, July 20. It’s been a month since Coleman had a tumor the size of two baseballs removed from its resting place above his heart and lungs.

The surgery was painful, and his recovery afterward has been a slow process. Coleman stopped regularly using oxygen earlier this week, although he still uses it at night to help him sleep.

Coleman has heard horror stories from people that have gone through chemotherapy. He doesn’t let that alter his optimism. Coleman has leaned on the tales of cancer survivors that stressed the process isn’t that daunting.

Either way, Coleman’s faith has propelled him forward in tackling his cancer diagnosis, surgery, and now cancer treatment head-on.

Coleman, a lifelong St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan, couldn’t help but think of the late-great Doug Wickenheiser when he received his official cancer diagnosis: cancer of the thymus gland.

"Wickenheiser was a fan favorite for the St. Louis Blues and a very devote Catholic," Coleman said. "He got cancer in his early 30s and he went around saying that he’d always been the best hockey player he could be for Jesus. Now, he wanted to be the best cancer patient."

That’s the mantra that Coleman will enter chemotherapy with on Monday. He’s determined to the best cancer patient possible for Jesus and the rest will take care of itself with God’s will.

But, Coleman would be lying if he didn’t have a clear goal for life after his cancer treatments are finished. Tolton opens its 2020 football season against Hallsville on Aug. 28. Coleman, the Trailblazers’ chaplain and biggest fan, has his eyes on returning to the sidelines this year to cheer on his kids.

"My motivation is that I want to be on the sidelines for Friday night lights," Coleman said.

FINDING ANSWERS

There wasn’t a huge decline in health that led Coleman to the doctor. Coleman was feeling fine and thought nothing of the slight wheeze he developed at the end of April.

He didn’t develop any other symptoms of common sicknesses. Maybe, the wheeze that continued throughout early April was just a part of getting older.

Dr. Denise Freidel, a member of Coleman’s parish in Centralia, Holy Spirit, would continually ask about his health. Coleman remembers teasing Freidel about her constant requests to have his chest x-rayed.

"I’m fine," Coleman constantly said.

However, as weeks passed, Coleman relented and the x-ray brought back large abnormalities and cancer became a serious possibility from the scan.

"When I saw it the first time I thought ‘yikes’ this is going to kill me," Coleman said. "Because it was so big."

Freidel was there to calm him down at that moment. There needed to be more tests and more doctors involved to figure out exactly what this was.

What followed was more x-rays, two biopsies, and then learning that the mass accumulating in his chest was cancerous.

"I didn’t tell people for a while because I had no answers," Coleman said. "When I got that last biopsy, that was on Wednesday (June 10), when I got home they scheduled me right away for the following Wednesday for surgery."

That news changed Coleman’s mindset. He first told fellow priests in the Diocese of Jefferson City, followed by family and friends. He went from keeping his cancer diagnosis away from those he loved to believing others needed to know. People in his parish, Tolton, and throughout Columbia had to know that Coleman was still strong in his faith and that he would continue to fight.

"I found that as soon as I started telling people I found relief," Coleman said. "I never really felt scared. At first, I thought ‘this is it’ when I saw that scan, then I started thinking God’s got this."

Sunday, June 14, Coleman’s cancer diagnosis was made public via Tolton’s social media. Almost instantly, a groundswell of community support emerged.

That support helped Coleman double down on defeating cancer, and he left his successful surgery ready to take on the next stage of his recovery with a new outlook.

"I’ve felt nothing but gratitude," Coleman said. "I think about all the wonderful people I know that have had cancer, people I’ve buried, people that are going through it now, and I feel honored to stand with them."

SEEING IT ALL

Coleman has held on to the small moments since returning home from surgery. He’s active on Twitter and see’s the countless messages wishing him a speedy recovery or bouts of encouragement as he continues to fight cancer.

He sees it all.

It makes Coleman think of John Wayne, the famed American actor, during the 1979 Academy Awards. Wayne was battling stomach cancer at the time and Coleman could see the toll it was taking on him.

Coleman remembers knowing that Wayne was dying that night. As he entered to thunderous applause in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles that evening, Wayne said something that continues to resonate with Coleman.

"That’s just about the only medicine a fella would ever really need," Wayne said.

Coleman thought of that during Tolton’s baccalaureate mass. Students created signs to show their support and Coleman couldn’t have been happier. The community he holds so dearly has continued to be there.

Moments like that mean everything.

For Coleman, seeing his impact on his community and their unwavering support is truly the only medicine he would ever really need.