People who are interested in learning more about archery should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Introduction to Archery.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education staff will offer this program July 25, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Among the topics this free class will cover are shooting fundamentals, equipment selection and maintenance, safety, and proper storage techniques. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171719

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range, which is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, has re-opened to the public. For more information about the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.

MDC reminds the public that it is still critical to continue to heed all COVID-19 public-health measures during outdoor activities, such as physical distancing, avoiding overcrowding, handwashing, and others.