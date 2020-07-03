





Although it was a day late for the season opener in Junior Babe Ruth, New Franklin looked like a team coming off a league title against Medical Arts while leading from start to finish for a 12-1 victory.

In the nightcap, KWRT also dominated Prairie Home from the first inning on to win 14-4 in five innings.

Of course New Franklin and KWRT weren’t the only winners in JBR. Central Realty traveled to Glasgow and picked up a split, winning the first game 11-6 and dropping the second game 11-2.

Only the first game counts in the standings.

As for New Franklin, they had little trouble scoring runs early on against Medical Arts after exploding for six runs in the first and two again in the second to go up 8-0. Meanwhile, after a scoreless third inning, New Franklin came back and tacked on one more in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-0. Then, after Medical Arts scored its only run in the bottom half of the sixth, New Franklin tacked on three more runs in the seventh for the victory.

Keaton Eads picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Kaleb Friebe took the loss for Medical Arts. Eads pitched the first-two innings and struck out three batters while giving up just two walks. Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Conner Wilmsmeyer also pitched in relief for New Franklin.

As for Medical Arts, Friebe pitched 2/3 inning and gave up six runs on one hits while walking six.

Bentley Turner and Noah Remlinger closed out the rest of the game on the bump for Medical Arts.

As for the hitting in the game for New Franklin, Tanner Bishop went 3-for-4 with three singles. Conner Wilmsmeyer finished the game with one single and one RBI while Clayton Wilmsmeyer added one single. Sawyer Felton drove in two runs for New Franklin while Owen Armentrout, Kaden Sanders and Ryan Hundley had one RBI each.

For Medical Arts, Dalton Ivy tripled while Bentley Turner and Noah Remlinger added one single each. Kaden Friebe also drove in one run.

In the nightcap, KWRT opened the game with three runs in the first and then sent four runs across in the second to extend the lead to 7-0. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Prairie Home got on the board for the first time with two runs only to have KWRT tack on six more in its half of the inning to go up 13-2. Then, after Prairie Home plated two more runs in the top half of the fifth, KWRT came back and added another run in the bottom half of the inning to win by the mercy rule.

Conner Acton was the pitcher of record for KWRT while Jackson Pitts took the loss for Prairie Home. Acton pitched the first-two innings and gave up just one hit. Michael DeLeon then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks. Then, to finish the game, Luke Poulsen pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

For Prairie Home, Pitts pitched the first-three innings and gave up seven runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Carter Pethan then came in and pitched one inning in relief to finish out the game.

KWRT also out-hit Prairie Home 7-3, with Caidyn Hazel going 1-for-2 with a home run and one RBI. Ethan Watson tripled and drove in three runs while Edrissa Bah-Lamb added one single and two RBIs, Conner Acton, Luke Poulsen and Jamal Franklin each with one single and one RBI and Ethan Hurley with one single.

For Prairie Home, Layne Brandes went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Peyton Pitts also singled while Grant Milne drove in one run.

At Glasgow, the Yellowjackets led Central Realty 6-5 after four but then surrendered one in the fifth and five again in the sixth to suffer the loss.

Abram Taylor picked up the win in relief for Central Realty while Zane Johanning took the loss for Glasgow.

Taylor, the third of four pitchers in the game for Central Realty, pitched 1 2/3 innings and walked four batters while striking out four. Treyton Ginter started the game for Central Realty and pitched the first-three innings. Cash Valencia then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief, followed by Taylor and Alec Schupp, who threw one inning.

For Glasgow, Deklan Himmelberg pitched the first-three innings and gave up five runs on one hit and seven walks while striking out two. Johanning then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five. Then, to finish the game, Nathan Prentzler pitched one inning.

Central Realty also had three hits in the game, with Blake Griffin going 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Tucker Lorenz had one single and one RBI while Cash Valencia, Treyton Ginter, Alec Schupp and Abram Taylor added one RBI each.

For Glasgow, Deklan Himmelberg had the only hit with a single. Himmelberg also drove in one run, as did A.J. Westhues, Laken Carmack and Finn Johnson.