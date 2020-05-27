Tolton senior Cooper O’Sullivan was devastated upon hearing the news on April 9. He and the rest of the Trailblazers tried their best to keep hope alive for nearly a month after school districts across the state closed in mid-March due to concerns over COVID-19.

O’Sullivan and seniors across the state saw MSHSAA’s statement that day and realized their high school athletic careers were over. It was an announcement that O’Sullivan suspected would eventually come, but seeing it and knowing it was official was difficult.

“We just really tried to stay focused and stay (upbeat) about the little chance that there would be a season left,” O’Sullivan said. “But deep down we all knew that it probably wasn’t going to happen. We just had to stay together and just keep working…

“We were going to be great this year. We looked good going (into the season).”

O’Sullivan’s mind raced as he began to accept that this would be the end of his four years at Tolton. Governor Mike Parson announced that all schools would remain for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year hours before MSHSAA canceled all spring athletics. He would spend the rest of the spring at home, in online classes, thinking about what could have been.

O’Sullivan thought about his five fellow seniors and the memories they shared over the last four years.

“I love those guys, they meant a lot to me,” O’Sullivan said about this senior class. “Getting to play with them all four years was truly an experience.”

One relationship in particular kept flashing in his mind: the pitcher-catcher partnership he had with senior Aaron Goedrich.

“He really was my go-to guy, that knew everything about how I threw, and what pitches to call,” O’Sullivan said. “Just that bond is something I’m going to miss a lot. Not even getting to throw to him in a game anymore is quite sad, but I get to cherish the memories between me and him.”

Then he thought about first-year head coach Enrich Chick and missing the opportunity to be with him as he began to lead the program. Chick coached O’Sullivan as a freshman on the junior varsity team, before leaving the program and returning in 2019. O’Sullivan was happy to see him return and was anxious to get him started on the right footing.

“Coach Chick did great things and he’s going to do great things with the Tolton program,” O’Sullivan said.

Chick remembers meeting O’Sullivan as a freshman. He was a feisty left-handed pitcher, with a knack at taking healthy cuts at the plate and was always ultra-competitive. Chick knew O’Sullivan would be an important player for the Trailblazers moving forward.

“He really took the bull by the horns and started getting in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger,” Chick said. “(O’Sullivan) really embraced that leadership role as a senior. All the workouts we had, he was there.”

Lastly, O’Sullivan couldn’t help but think about his future. Where would he play baseball next year? His senior season was going to play a large role in his recruitment and could turn the interest expressed from Rockhurst University into an official offer.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Hawks came onto O’Sullivan’s radar in early 2019 when his former teammate Derrick Evers committed to Rockhurst in January. Derrick was his inside track into the Hawks, and as time progressed O’Sullivan continued to enjoy everything he heard about head coach Gary Burns’ program.

“(Evers) told me a lot about the program and he’s been my mentor all throughout high school,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s been my number one guy to ask anything about Rockhurst and how the baseball team and practices go. Everything I need to know to be prepared.”

O’Sullivan reached out to the Rockhurst coaching staff in the spring and continued to remain in talks with them after Tolton went 8-13 in 2019. He had a 2 ERA, with a .375 batting average that year.

Now, without a senior season, O'Sullivan wondered if he would end up in Kansas City.

“It definitely is a tough situation for coaches and players,” Chick said. “But one thing that has really taken off in the past couple of years is social media, especially Twitter. There are a lot of coaches out there that use Twitter as a platform for recruits… It’s a nice marketing tool for players to get their name out there and for coaches to find untapped talent.”

O’Sullivan had been to Rockhurst’s campus multiple times, however, he never had an official visit. He felt secure with the Hawks, but didn’t receive an official offer until early May.

“I was scared about not being able to go through with it and being able to commit,” O’Sullivan said. “But, I stayed in contact with (the Rockhurst coaching staff), sent them videos of me hitting and pitching. I think working through the difficulties and everything being shut down helped me strive to make it to the next level and commit.”

O’Sullivan committed to the Hawks via social media on May 14 and later signed his NLI surrounded by family in his home. The weeks of worry leading up to that moment disappeared as his collegiate athletic career was secured.

Social distancing altered Tolton’s graduation and O’Sullivan’s signing day, neither were at school or with his friends and coaches. However, nothing will take away the magnitude of O’Sullivan signing his NLI.

“It was still pretty special to me,” O’Sullivan said. “Being able to say that I’m getting to play at the next level.”

This story is the 17th in a series called Senior Salute, in which the Columbia Daily Tribune is shining a spotlight on local high school seniors whose final spring sports season has been canceled by the coronavirus shutdown.