Stephens College eSports has only existed for a few years, but despite changes to the program in its short tenure, a new direction appears underway.

The Stars’ eSports program was founded in 2017 as the first varsity Overwatch team at any women's college. Overwatch is a multiplayer, first-person shooter video game played on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Stephens opts to compete on the PC as a member of the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) and competes in the Tespa series.

Outsiders are quick to judge the program as an all-female team, but that’s not exactly the case, as past team members have also identified as transgender or non-binary.

"I feel like it's more important to be an inclusive eSports team than an all-women's eSports team," said Stephens College senior Kayla Mize. "Stephens is a pretty inclusive place. Just like in eSports in general, you don't really see a lot of women gamers, but you also don't see a lot of transgender or non-binary gamers as well."

The Stars have had multiple head coaches in program history, with Adrienne McIntire taking the helm most recently on April 1 as the school’s fourth head eSports coach.

McIntire is a St. Peters native and has spent time as an assistant coach at Kent State and Massachusetts.

Her entire tenure thus far has been in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning she’s starting to build relationships with her players virtually before constant in-person communication.

That may be fitting for an eSports team, but McIntire didn’t move to Columbia just to watch others play video games.

"I've always really liked strategy. Like in high school, I was like that weird kid that was really interested in military history and stuff like that," the 26-year-old McIntire said. "So, coming into Overwatch, when I realized that there was more to it than just the face of the game, the face value of it, that's what really interested me is figuring ways to get different teams who have different approaches and play styles to play this same group of heroes."

Overwatch is played in two teams of six. One team, the offense, tries to attack an area and take it over. The other team is on defense, trying to protect that same portion of the arena and keep it under their control. Different maps are used in the game, with unique strategies being used per venue and different characters serving different functions including attacking, defending and supporting other players (for example, healing).

Different players on the team serve different roles. One might be the lead attacker, charging into enemy fire as another player heals and blocks damage.

The team’s roster is split into trios with separate responsibilities to best capture an area, or prevent an opponent from breaching it.

Just like traditional sports, Stephens eSports athletes have practices three times a week and are required to put in at least 10 hours a week of time playing the game on their own.

Their 2019-20 offseason schedule ended because of the pandemic. Not enough team members had PCs capable of playing the game at home and sending systems to their roster wasn’t feasible.

Now, the Stars await the chance to return under McIntire. Last season. Stephens College’s competition included teams from Syracuse, Colorado and South Carolina.

"Overwatch is actually my main game. I don't do coaching outside of Overwatch," McIntire said. "This is actually my first PC game and it's pretty much the only thing I do. So, it works really well with what I have experienced."

The team’s roster has interests at the school outside of eSports. For example, Mize is a year away from finishing her degree in digital filmmaking, while sophomore Helena Berger is also on Stephens’ dance team.

Berger never played Overwatch before last summer and learning the ropes of a team-based technical game took time.

"I hated Overwatch when I first tried it. I love it now. It is my diehard game," Berger said. "But I was like, ‘I keep losing. I keep dying. I don't know what I'm doing.’ ... I'm the kind of person that if someone tells me I can't do something, or if I feel like, I can't do something, I'm going to go and do it anyway."

Berger said the main similarity between dance and eSports is the competitiveness in both activities. Mize said in non-eSports, there’s more focus on individual instincts.

"I think the main thing that connects with every sport is communication," Mize said. "If you don't have communication, your team is going to suffer. Of course, for physical sports, they are physical, they definitely are working out and putting in a sweat and they're physically testing out these strategies.

"For eSports, it's more constantly like ‘Okay, what's going to happen?’ You can hear your captain at any point. So, your captain's telling you what to do and you need to react ... And just making sure people realize this is a sport. You're getting scholarships for this. So, we need to be taken as seriously."

The Stars’ eSports environment extends to people looking to commentate matches or run the team’s social media as well.

McIntire sees the biggest challenge of her first season as recruiting because there’s a small pool of athletes to pull from for an up-and-coming college eSports program.

"I'm wanting to make this a team that focuses on learning and improving as a team rather than being, like, the best, because as of right now, it's going to be hard to do," McIntire said. "So, I'm wanting to take a different, slower approach than other teams might be and hopefully, we can be super competitive in the long run."

