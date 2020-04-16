Conrad Rowley is doing his best to maintain a daily routine, to create some normalcy in his life. But the Northwestern University freshman football player admits that there are some good days, and, well, some that aren’t so good.

“I just got done with my 8 to 10 a.m. meetings, and that is a good way to start the day – taking some classes, talking to the coaches at Northwestern via social media,” said the two-time all-state offensive lineman and graduate of Blue Springs High School.

“You want to be as relaxed and as comfortable as you can be now that you’re home, but you can’t go to a gym and work out, you can’t see your friends – even though we’re all home from college – and you can’t really leave the house.

“But it’s not just me, it’s everyone. So we just have to wait it out and hope this quarantine ends soon. Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s a process and we’re all going through it.”

Rowley is certainly used to the process. Before he left for Northwestern, he arrived in the Blue Springs weight room at 5 a.m., five days a week, going through a weight program he received from the Northwestern coaching staff.

“After a few weeks working that program, I became a beast,” Rowley said with a laugh. “Really, it was pretty amazing, and man, did it ever prepare me for what I was going to go through at Northwestern.

“We did some great things at Blue Springs, but you take it to the next level when you’re part of a program like Northwestern.”

The redshirt freshman, who dressed for four games at Northwestern, was one of the most decorated players in the history of Blue Springs High School.

When Rowley arrived at Blue Springs, he exceeded expectations of the Wildcats coaching staff, who first heard about him in middle school.

“We knew about him when he got to Sunny Vale (now Paul Kinder) Middle School,” said coach Kelly Donohoe, who announced his retirement at Blue Springs after a 20-year career that produced 191 wins and four state championships. “We heard great things about him and he exceeded all our expectations.

“He was a great player – one of the most highly recruited linemen in the state and one of the most highly recruited players in the history of our program.

“And he became a great leader, a great teammate, a great student – you know he’s a great student going to a university like Northwestern – and a guy you like to just see walk into the locker room. We’re missing Big Conrad!”

Now, he’s working out with a set of weights in his garage, refining his footwork and snapping the ball to his longtime friend Ty Baker, a Fort Osage graduate who is battling for the starting quarterback job at Missouri State.

Oh, and his father Steve says the 6-foot-3, 300-pound center is enjoying “six or eight meals a day.”

“I’m a growing boy,” Rowley quipped, “I have to keep my strength up. Seriously, I was eating well at Northwestern, and you burn so many calories working out, you need to eat a lot.

“But I keep hearing this rumor that my poor sister Chandler (who will graduate this spring from the University of Missouri) doesn’t have anything to eat at home because I’m eating all the food.

“That’s not true. I leave a few morsels.”

It’s nice to see the big man with the appetite for life and football, has not lost his sense of humor.