The first domino of commitment decisions surrounding Missouri men’s basketball didn’t go the Tigers’ way Monday afternoon.

Justin Turner, a Bowling Green guard who became a possible graduate transfer after entering the NCAA transfer portal a few weeks ago, announced he is opting to stay with the Falcons for his final season of college eligibility.

Turner had considered transferring to Missouri, Marquette or Iowa State.

The 6-foot-4 standout was integral for Bowling Green this past season. Turner averaged 18.8 points per game, higher than any Missouri player, in 25 games. Turner also recorded 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Turner redshirted his first season with the Falcons, then led them in scoring the next three years, garnering first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors each of the past two seasons.

More than 30 schools contacted Turner after his name appeared in the portal last month.

Five-star prep prospect Josh Christopher also was expected to make his commitment decision Monday, though he had not announced his plans as of press time.

Missouri entered the week among Christopher’s final five suitors.

Michigan was labeled as the favorite to land Christopher, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Lakewood, California, while Arizona State, Southern California and UCLA were all still in contention as of Monday afternoon.

Christopher is the cousin of Tigers’ strength and conditioning coach Nicodemus Christopher.

Of the four schools to consistently appear in Christopher’s top five, Missouri is the only school where he didn’t take an official visit. He was in Columbia for Mizzou Madness as a junior in October 2018.

Should the Tigers miss out on Christopher, all three of their priority targets ranked in the 247Sports Composite’s top 50 prospects in the Class of 2020 would’ve chosen schools other than Missouri.

Christian Brothers guard Caleb Love committed to North Carolina after MU made his final two choices. Vashon’s Cam’Ron Fletcher had Missouri among his last group of suitors but committed to Kentucky in August.

Missouri is also in contention for Michigan transfer David DeJulius, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

DeJulius’ final four are Missouri, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Marquette. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com reported Monday that DeJulius will make his decision Wednesday after completing virtual visits with each of his final choices.

As of now, DeJulius would have to sit out the 2020-21 season because of transfer regulations. With the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of a one-time transfer waiver for all athletes has been discussed by the NCAA. That would allow DeJulius to play immediately for his next team.

Missouri was also on the radar of RayQuawndis Mitchell, a 6-foot-4 guard from Otero (Colo.) Junior College, but Mitchell chose Illinois-Chicago on Monday after previously narrowing his final five to the Tigers and three other programs. Mitchell never held an official offer from MU, a source said.

