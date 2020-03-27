As the coronavirus response shut down his Fort Worth, Texas, training facility, Bobby Stroupe sensed the closure would be long-lasting.

The trainer for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since high school, Stroupe began to map out detailed workouts for each of his professional athletes — regimens that planned for each of them to remain away from his center for at least eight weeks.

But Stroupe provided the most important information beforehand. It had nothing to do with the technique of a body-weight exercise or the philosophy behind Mahomes working on his shoulder girdle.

In the midst of a pandemic forcing many to stay inside their homes, quarantined from the world, Stroupe delivered a message of opportunity.

"The professionals are about to rise," he told them. "Some of you have been overdependent on people doing things for you, and you're going to be exposed. I think the gap is going to widen. The pros that have been professional in their approach, you're going to continue to get better. The ones who need someone to push them, it's going to be hard for you."

With a client base growing across all sports, Stroupe knows the athletes he need not worry about.

Guys like Mahomes.

The two have worked together for a decade now, since meeting in Tyler, Texas, before Mahomes had ever thrown a pass in a high school football game. Stroupe has become quite familiar with the work ethic and the drive.

"Yeah, he's not going to miss a beat," Stroupe said. "Is it easier to be in a facility and train? Yeah, that's easy. But we're professionals, and at the root of it, our job is to solve problems. This just means it's time to get creative. Nothing will pause. Their quest to be the best version of themselves doesn't stop; it continues. And it's not different with Patrick."

So what does that look like?

Stroupe has supplied Mahomes with structured workouts via an app. At this time of year, the top priority is health, so exercises focus on making sure everything is working properly. Joints. Muscles.

Soon, they will start ramping things up. For some of his athletes, Stroupe and his team have designed workouts requiring weights. For others, everything can be performed with body weight movements.

For Mahomes, it's a combination of the two, with a focus on the latter. Specifically, Stroupe said, they continue to work on his unique shoulder girdle — the set of bones responsible for range of motion in the arm — and his ankles. They target strength, improved movement and injury prevention throughout the body, but there's an extra concentration on those areas.

"A lot of the things he's gotta do right now is body weight," Stroupe said. "Patrick always trains as an athlete first and a quarterback second. There are a lot of things he incorporates and advances with his body, just like you'd do with a wide receiver. But then there's about 10-15% that he'd do directly with myself or another member of my team that's specifically related to his shoulder girdle or other things we know he needs specifically for him. But he's still doing all of those things."

It's just that now they come inside his home. Stroupe checks in with phone calls, asking Mahomes to prop up his phone so he can watch the workouts through FaceTime or Zoom.

But Mahomes has some aid that the rest of Stroupe's group does not. Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has a degree in kinesiology and runs her own fitness company.

"Lucky for me, his girlfriend is quite a help for me," Stroupe said. "I can pretty much make certain things are getting done."

He says that in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Yes, Matthews has been a help in the process. No, he wouldn't worry about Mahomes finding a way to complete the work. He's done it for years. Never had to be pushed into it. It's why just a week after gliding down Grand Boulevard for a Super Bowl parade, Mahomes had already arrived at Fort Worth, staying in a condo he reserved months ahead of time.

"If you have greatness inside you in any profession, you are the thing that pushes you," Stroupe said. "Professionals in any space can get the most out of the least. In my experience doing this for almost 20 years, it's been pretty consistent. The ones who can get the most out of any type of instructions, they're going to be the ones who are going to improve the fastest and have the longest and best careers."