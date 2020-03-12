Moberly High School's General Omar Bradley Field will be the site of a preseason baseball jamboree taking place Saturday, March 14.

The round-robin scrimmage begins at 10 a.m. with the Spartans playing Brookfield. At about 11:30 a.m. Brookfield scrimmages Sturgeon, and then around 1 p.m. Moberly plays Sturgeon.

The jamboree will follow MSHSAA guidelines in that each scrimmage will be four innings in length, and should a team score eight runs in an inning prior to a third out is made, that half-inning ends at once. Pitchers cannot throw more than 2 innings during the jamboree sessions, and there is free substitution of players throughout each scrimmage.

MHS Activities Director Tim Barnett said there is no admission fee for the public to come watch any of the jamboree scrimmages.

Moberly Spartans baseball team opens its 2020 season Friday, March 20 at Macon, and the next day the Spartans host Clark County at 1 p.m.