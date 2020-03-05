Once more playing from behind against Tigerettes Wednesday (March 4, 2020), CHS girls get close, but never catch up n 50-40 state-tourney loss

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

MOBERLY, Mo. — Although they stayed on much-closer terms than in their December loss at Macon, the 2019-20 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS basketball Lady Hornets saw their very good season end Wednesday (March 4) when they couldn’t fully chase down Macon’s Tigerettes.

Yo-yoing from trailing by three possessions to being within one shot in each of the last three quarters, Chillicothe did not score from the floor in the game’s last four minutes and Macon turned a 39-36 game at the mid-point of the last stanza in a 50-40 Class 3 state tournament sectionals-round victory.

CHS’ defeat in Moberly Area Community College’s Fitzsimmons-John Arena turned the lights out on a season which produced a final record of 20-8 and a 3-ways share of the Midland Empire Conference crown.

Macon (23-4), undisputed champs of the Clarence Cannon Conference, move on to face another of the MEC tri-champs, Maryville, in the state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Blue Springs. Maryville downed Kansas City: St. Michael the Archangel 51-32 Wednesday.

Chillicothe had one lead Wednesday – something it never had when the Tigerettes beat them 67-52 at Macon on Dec. 17, but it didn’t quite last a half-minute.

Once the Tigerettes broke a 7-7 deadlock with Lexi Miller’s shot from just beyond the right low post, they remained in front for the duration.

After the opening stanza ended with MHS on top 9-7 – a major contrast to its 20-7 lead after a quarter eight weeks earlier and then scoring first in the second segment, the Tigerettes answered a CHS-record-tying trey by Lady Hornets senior Jordan Hibner with eight points in a row.

A Miller free throw, fast-break layups by Kate Hawkins and Miller, and Shelby Petre’s triple from left of the key left Macon holding a 19-10 margin with 3:15 left in the opening half.

Just as in December, Chillicothe put on a pre-intermission push that tightened things.

Hibner’s school-record-breaking 72nd trey of the season – one more than she made as a junior, Jessica Reeter’s driving deuce, Essie Hicks’ bank shot from right of the lane, and another driving score by Je. Reeter from the left side had the Lady Hornets within three 59 seconds before halftime.

Petre doubled the MHS lead with a right-wing trifecta before freshman Je. Reeter worked from the right side to near the paint to hit a runner and leave her team trailing only 25-21 at the mid-game break.

When Je. Reeter hit a trey from the top of the key at the 6:18 mark of the third stanza – giving her seven CHS points in a row and nine of the team’s last 11, the game again was had a 1-possession margin, 27-24. However, Macon tightened its defense on the freshman and blanked her the rest of the way, helping hamstring the Chillicothe attack.

Macon’s Miller, who finished with a game-best 20 points, answered the call for some Macon scoring with a bucket from the paint and two free throws within a minute of Je. Reeter’s triple. When she was fouled with seven seconds left in the third quarter, already putting MHS into the “bonus” free-throw situation, she hit both to make it a 3-possessions game, 34-26, headng to the last frame.

Its back to the wall, battle-tested Chillicothe responded.

A driving Hunter Keithley drew a foul a half-minute into the fourth quarter and netted both charity tosses. After a defensive stop, she caught a lob pass from Brooke Horton at the left block and finished with her left hand to pare the gap to four.

A pair of Hawkins free throws were offset by Hibner’s third – and last – 3-pointer of the game at the 5:39 mark, once more draw CHS within three.

Two MHS misses at the line left Chillicothe with the ball and a chance to tie. While Keithley did score on the possession, it was only on the second of two free throws as her close-in shot that could have led to a three-points play didn’t drop.

Macon, now in the “double bonus” in a game with plentiful fouls called, made three of four free throws in a 20-seconds span, but when Hicks’ pull-up jumper from the left block sat on the back brace of the rim for a second or two before finally dropping in, Chillicothe again trailed by only three with still 4:05 to go.

However, when it didn’t make another basket and scored a mere four points the rest of the way, Macon salted its win away.

The late fade by Chillicothe was much like the homestretch of the teams’ December game. Back then, Macon had a 13-points lead at the start of the fourth quarter shrivel to four with more than five minutes to go, but outscored CHS 17-6 in the remaining time. This time, the Tigerettes posted 11 of the last 15 tallies.

Following Hicks’ hoop, Macon went on a game-deciding 7-0 spurt.

Miller hit one of two free throws before Chillicothe had two possessions, trailing 40-36, and did not score. Katie Richardson’s driving layup in transition ended an 80-seconds stretch without either side scoring before, with Chillicothe coming out of a timeout with full-court defensive pressure, Macon threw a long pass from its defensive end line that Hawkins gathered in and took in for a layup that, with 2:05 to go, effectively broke Chillicothe’s back.

For good measure, after CHS again drew a blank on offense, Miller took a pass inside and scored with 1:33 left to raise her team’s lead to 10, the largest of the game to that moment.

With the outcome already decided with her team up by 10 with under 25 seconds to play, Richardson hit one of two free throws to establish the contest’s widest gap, 49-38.

Statistically, while its scoring was not nearly as prolific as in its December victory over Chillicothe, Macon still exhibited similar depth in its productivity.

Having had Miller, Richardson, Hawkins, and Tierra Wood all in dual digits in December, the Tigerettes had four scorers with at least eight in the rematch, again paced by sophomore Miller reaching 20. She had 23 in the prior win.

Again joining her in double figures was Hawkins with 10, while Richardson and Petre netted eight each.

Chillicothe didn’t end up with anyone beyond single digits. Je. Reeter, Keithley, and Hibner each tallied nine and Hicks had seven.

Unofficially, Macon out-rebounded Chillicothe 26-18 in the only other primary stats category in which there was a distinct separation.

With her trio of 3-pointers in what became her career finale, Hibner – already CHS’ record-holder for treys in a game, season, and career – reset her season mark from 71 a year ago to 73.

Those 73 sent her final career total (in three varsity seasons) to 186, 54 more than former career record-holder Hannah Jones hit during a 4-seasons career from 2013-17.