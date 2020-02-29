Helias coach Joe Rothweiler looked at the scoreboard with 3:14 left in the third quarter and wondered how almost four minutes had passed without his Crusaders scoring.

Colby LeCuru hit a 3-pointer as time expired to bring Helias within one at halftime. Then Marcus Anthony scored the first bucket of the second half to put the Crusaders ahead.

It was the last time Helias would hold the lead against the Bruins.

Rothweiler looked at the scoreboard and Class 5 No. 8 Rock Bridge had suddenly rattled off a 9-0 run. His offense was struggling and his defense couldn’t close out open shooters.

“We were up and really playing well on the offensive end,” Rothweiler said. “We went into a lull in the second quarter. We had a lot of shots we just didn’t convert. We had open looks after open looks and just couldn’t knock them down.”

That lull continued into the third quarter, where Helias was outscored 14-6, and Rothweiler’s team couldn’t recover.

On the Bruins’ senior night, in front of a frenzied crowd, Rock Bridge took care of business with a 57-46 victory Friday. The Bruins finish the regular season 21-3 and on an 18-game winning streak, a testament to the buy-in from their six seniors.

They were ready to take the helm after waiting in the wings for the majority of their careers.

“They’re really great kids and last year some of them didn’t play hardly any because we had five seniors last year,” Bruins coach Jim Scanlon said. “They sat right there and never gave up. They stayed with the program and they’re taking advantage of their time right now.”

Anthony and junior Xavier Sykes went head-to-head in the first half. Anthony finished with 14 points and Sykes with 12. However, things changed in the second half defensively for the Bruins. The driving lanes Anthony was getting early disappeared.

“We knew we had to get aggressive and start getting everybody involved,” Rock Bridge senior Charles Wilson said. “Marcus did a great job, he scored 10 in the first quarter. We knew we had to stop him.”

Scanlon credited his son and assistant coach Blair Scanlon for the switch to a matchup zone in the second half. The move to the zone and fluctuating between that and man stifled the fast-paced Crusaders, slowing Anthony down just enough for Rock Bridge’s help to recover.

“That zone got us stagnant and got Marcus stagnant,” Rothweiler said. “He saw more bodies. Early on in their man, he was able to get by him off the dribble and get good looks at the rim. In the zone, he always had to get by one guy and drive it into another.”

Anthony, who scored 19 points on the night, had four points in the third quarter and only one made field goal in the fourth.

Wilson, meanwhile, came alive in the second half. He scored seven of his 14 points in the third quarter.

Fellow senior Cooper Deneke finished the job in the fourth quarter. Deneke was a force for the Bruins on the glass and finished with seven of his 13 points in the final period.

Anthony drove baseline with 56 seconds left and Deneke rotated over to swat his shot out of bounds, an illustration of the whole second half.

“I thought Cooper Deneke was great,” Jim Scanlon said. “I don’t know how many rebounds he had, but he was a man in there.”

Rock Bridge is the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament and will have a first-round bye. The Bruins are scheduled to face the winner of Smith-Cotton and Hickman at 6 p.m. Thursday at Battle High School.

The winning streak has been nice and the Bruins celebrated the milestone in the locker room after the game. But the real season starts next week. They know regular-season wins do nothing to prevent upsets in district play.

There is a feeling of unfinished business with this senior class, which wants its own piece of a deep postseason run.

Who thought Rock Bridge would return with this much success after losing five seniors from last year’s Class 5 state championship team?

Inside the locker room, the Bruins don’t think many people believed.

They intend to keep quieting the doubters.

“We’ve been proving them wrong already,” Wilson said. “We just have to keep doing it.”