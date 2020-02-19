The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls and the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball teams picked up a pair of wins at home Tuesday night.

For the Lady Dragons, they defeated Brunswick 57-39 behind the double-double from senior Chloe Moser with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Moser also had a team-leading six steals and two assists.

As for the Prairie Home boys, they won 74-63 with three players in double figures.

The Bunceton/Prairie Home girls, improving to 16-7 on the season, outscored Brunswick in all four quarters and led 16-8 after one, 31-18 at the half and 40-25 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Dragons held a 17-14 advantage.

“We finished off the home season on a great note,” said Bunceton coach Dustin Ray. “We had a good team win against a tough Brunswick team. I’m very proud of the defensive effort from all the girls on the floor. I hope we made the seniors final home game a very memorable one. Congratulations to Lyrik Tracy on her three point field goal.”

Ashlyn Twenter finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Madelynn Myers added 10 points, five rebounds and one assist, Kesley Watson seven points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists, Cara Bishop six points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, Lyrik Tracy three points, one rebound, one steal and one assist and Madison Brown with two points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Bunceton shot 40 percent from the field for the game but was only 5 of 13 from the foul line for 38 percent.

For Brunswick, Abby Dobbins had 13 points.

As for the Prairie Home boys, they led Brunswick 19-12 after one and 32-24 at the half and then outscored the Wildcats 42-39 in the final two periods.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys came out and played well against a really good team in Brunswick. “We definitely took a couple steps forward tonight on the defensive end,” Huth said.

Blane Petsel had 18 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and one steal to lead the Panthers, who improved to 16-8 on the season.

Kassen Lock finished the game with 16 points, three assists and two rebounds while Jason Burnett added 13 points and two assists, Clayton Pethan eight points, 16 rebounds, four steals and four assists, Alex Rhode six points and five rebounds, Dillon Alpers five points and three rebounds, Ty Stidham four points, Hunter Shuffield two points and one assist and Mason Wells also with two points.

The Panthers hit 24 of 49 shots from the field for 49 percent and 13 of 26 from the foul line for 50 percent.

For Brunswick, Amari Glasgow had 20, Gus Kussman 16 and JT Collier with 15.



