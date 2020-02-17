Moberly Area Community College women exhibited another offensive explosion Saturday, netting 10 3-pointers and eclipsing the century scoring mark for the fifth time this 2019-2020 basketball campaign when the Lady Greyhounds out ran the Roadrunners from State Fair CC winning 107-55.

The outcome was nearly a mirror-image to their Jan. 15 outcome in Sedalia when MACC women, who received votes in last week's NJCAA poll, won 114-49.

“We did a really good job sharing the ball, making the right plays, and playing together. This has been a story for the team this year as none of the girls cares who becomes the game's leading scorer, they just want to win,”said MACC women's coach Hana Haden. “That's what was going on tonight as they were moving the ball well and taking what the defense was giving them. The girls did a nice job of making the extra pass to get the ball to the teammate that can take the best shot.”

With this triumph, the Lady Greyhounds (24-4, 7-1) have secured at least the No. 2 seed and a first round bye in the Region 16 women's basketball tournament being held Feb. 25-29. Three Rivers CC of Poplar Bluff (24-5, 8-1) holds a slim lead over Moberly in the regional standings and own the other first round bye.

Next on the Lady Greyhounds ledger is a Wednesday date at Crowder College in Neosho, and the regular season concludes Saturday, Feb. 21 with a 2 p.m. home matinee against Jefferson College of Hillsboro.

Bryce Dowell led four of her teammates who also reached double figures with her making a trio of 3-pointers to score 19 points in the game with State Fair.

Chatori Tyler drained five threes as her, DeAnna Wilson and Darryn Zeigler all supplied 16 points, and Kayla Langley had 12. Other top scorers were Shania Liburd with eight points and B'Aunce Carter had seven.

“We're getting good contributions up and down the lineup For example, Darryn Zeigler is one who has been coming onto the floor in our second rotation and in recent games she's scored 17against North Central College, 18 against Metropolitan of Kansas City and16 tonight against State Fair,” Haden said. “Different people are stepping up now and really contributing and they're doing it in different ways as we start toward a peak.That's a good advantage for us as we enter our last week of games in the regular season.”

MACC women led 53-29 by halftime and outscored their guests 31 to 16 in the third quarter.

Nadi Thorman-McKay led all scorers with 28 points for State Fair women (6-19, 0-7). Laila McNeal added 13 points and Kaiya Braggs scored seven.