Wasn’t much of a battle when the shots fell for Blue Springs South Thursday night. It became one when they didn’t.

Lights-out shooting in the first quarter put the Jaguars up 15 points on Lincoln Prep, but that lead dwindled to nothing when Lincoln Prep roared back in the fourth.

The Jaguars had to get tough, and get tough they did in the closing minutes as they closed out a 51-47 victory in the semifinals of the North Kansas City Invitational girls basketball tournament.

“I told them before the game I thought that toughness was going to win,” South coach Kory Lower said. “And I felt like they showed toughness down the stretch.”

South (15-2) didn’t need to be tough early, not after making 9 of 10 field goals in the first quarter and opening up a 23-8 lead. Even after a lackluster seven-point second quarter, South carried a double-digit lead through three quarters and entered the fourth up 40-28.

That’s when Lincoln Prep (11-7) turned up the defensive pressure and South couldn’t make a shot. The Tigers started getting the ball inside to 5-foot-10 center Jasia Nicholson and Chorus Davis drove the lane and drew fouls and suddenly the Tigers took off on a 12-0 run.

When Deliliah Pippen sank a 3-pointer with 3:25 left, Lincoln had a 43-42 lead, its first of the game.

“I told the girls they were going to go on a run,” Lower said. “Every game and film I’ve watched on them, they’ve battled to the end. They play hard all the time.”

Lauren Gillig provided the toughness South needed down the stretch. With Lincoln Prep up 47-44 with 1:16 left, Gillig popped a three to tie it and sank two free throws with 43 second left to put the Jaguars back up for good.

Lincoln Prep, meanwhile, missed all four shots from the line over the final minute.

With South up 49-47, Gillig rebounded a missed free throw and drew a foul that put her to the line for two more free throws that sealed the win.

“We drew up a play and Jaidynn (Mason) passed me the ball on the three and it was a really good play,” said Gillig, who scored a game-high 23 points. “We all just showed great toughness to get there.”

Gillig was the only Jaguar in double figures, but Tiyani Rollins and Hannah Smith both knocked in a pair of 3-pointers during the Jaguars’ first-quarter run.

The victory puts South in the tournament final against Kearney at 8 p.m. tonight. Kearney (17-1) beat St. Pius X 54-39 in the other semifinal. It’s the third time this season the Jaguars have reached a tournament final; they’ve won two of them.

“I’m really proud of them for that,” Lower said. “Regardless of what we need to clean up, I don’t remember the last time we’ve had a team play in three championships in a year.”