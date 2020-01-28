When Winnetonka made a run at a youth-oriented St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, coach Mary Kroening’s Guardians didn’t panic.

“I thought our girls really responded to the challenge,” said Kroening, whose team topped the Griffins 59-38 in the opening round of the 22nd annual Sonic Showdown Monday at Grain Valley High School.

“Our girls are very resilient, I think everyone here saw that tonight. There was no panic, they just went out and worked a little harder and played team ball. It’s very important with our team that we adopt a ‘we over me’ attitude. That played a big role tonight in the second half.”

The Guardians were sitting on a 23-11 lead in the second quarter when the Griffins caught fire and scored 12 consecutive points to tie it.

But St. Michael made a quick recovery and rolled to the 21-point victory.

St. Michael will play Grain Valley in an 8:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.

The leader of the St. Michael comeback against the Griffins was 5-foot-5 freshman guard Victoria Swingle, who starred at both ends of the court.

“This really does seem to be the year of the freshman,” Kroening said. “It seems like every team in the area has one or more standout freshmen. Victoria certainly doesn’t play like a freshman. She had a big night scoring tonight, but I was equally impressed with her defense.

“She is usually going to take on one of the better offensive players, and tonight she just took her game to another level.”

Swingle was matter-of-fact when asked about overcoming the Griffins’ first-half rally.

“We knew we were the better team and we just had to go out and play like it,” said Swingle, who finished with a game-high 18 points, most coming from drives to the basket in the paint. “Tonight it was all mental. We’re so much better than the way we played the first half.

“We just had to regroup and get ready for the second half and we were able to do that.”

OAK PARK 54, FORT OSAGE 37: Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson was searching for answers after her Indians went into the halftime locker room trailing the Oakies 25-24, only to see her Indians self destruct in the second half.

“We were really solid the first half, I was proud of the way the girls were playing,” Thompson said. “Then I don’t know what happened in the second half.

“It got out of hand quickly and we didn’t have an answer for what Oak Park was doing. And that’s disappointing. I didn’t see any leadership on the court, although Kenadi Thomas continues to improve and develop as a player.

“We’ll get back in the gym and work on some things and be ready for Wednesday night.”

The Indians play Pleasant Hill in a consolation game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Katelyn Ward led the Indians with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.