Wintry weather forced a couple of revisions for games played at the 42nd Annual Macon Tournament. All second round girls and boys games were played Saturday, Jan. 25. Trophy round games for girls are set for Monday and for the boys, Wednesday, Jan. 29. Here is a look at score results from Saturday and remaining schedules.

Girls Games

Saturday, Jan. 25 Results

Game 5: Centralia def. Marceline 63-50

Game 6 Semi: Macon def. Brookfield 52-32

Game 7 Semi: Mexico def. Moberly 54-48

Game 8: Kirksville def. Harrisburg 43-41 in OT

MONDAY, Jan. 27

5th Place:Kirksville vs. Centralia, 5 pm

3rd Place: Moberly vs. Brookfield, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Mexico vs. Macon, 8 pm

Boys Games

Saturday, Jan. 25 Results

Game 5: Marceline boys def. Harrisburg 58-54

Game 6 Semi: Kirksville def. Mexico 75-69

Game 7 Semi: Centralia def. Brookfield 57-45

Game 8:Macon def. Moberly 56-52

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29

5th Place:Macon vs. Marceline, 5 pm

3rd Place: Mexico vs. Brookfield, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Kirksville vs. Centralia, 8 pm