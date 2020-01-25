The wait is finally over.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for just the third time in their history and the first time in 50 years.

I am so grateful to be alive long enough to see them play for the world championship at least one more time. I hope everyone enjoyed the week glowing with the pleasure of the victory over Tennessee for the AFC Championship title.

It was an outstanding achievement. The team has steadily improved during the era of Andy Reid. However, all the work, time and pain that goes into playing the game of football, to lose in the Super Bowl is one of the most painful experiences an athlete can experience.

Now it is time for the players and fans to put aside the fantastic win over the Tennessee Titans and prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers may be the best team all year from start to finish of the regular season. Their defensive line is the deepest and best in football. The secondary is in the top five.

The 49ers have a very good offensive line that runs the zone read blocking scheme better than anyone in football. The proof of this point is the 285 yards they rolled up on the ground against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

They are solid in every area, which is why they came into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. People do not make a Super Bowl appearance unless they are an excellent football team. The team has strengths that can impact the Chiefs. They rush the passer and they control the clock by running the football.

Andy Reid and his staff will have to figure out a scheme to counteract the pass rush. Reid is famous for his designs in the screen game. That has to be part of the game plan against a team like the 49ers, and the Chiefs have to be able to run the ball enough to keep that defensive line honest.

Defensively, coach Steve Spagnuolo has to scheme up a way to stop all the zone looks and variations that make the 49ers so successful with the running game. The entire defense has to stay disciplined in the run game, and they must be able to fill the alleys with their linebackers and safeties before their back makes a cut. Backside pursuit is going to be big in this game. The 49ers only threw the ball eight times against the Packers.

Unlike the Houston and Tennessee games, the Chiefs need to be ready to play from the opening kickoff. If the Chiefs can jump up on top early, it will force the 49ers to throw the ball. Jimmy Garoppolo is no Patrick Mahomes. He is 23-5 as a starter in the NFL but has yet to prove that he can put a team on his back when the pressure is on in a game like the Super Bowl. This is an area, along with the wide receiver positions, that the Chiefs have an advantage.

The last two weeks have not been good for the Chiefs on special teams, but they do have an advantage going into the game. Special teams coach Dave Toub has got to get all of his kicking teams ready to win in every situation. If they continue to make the mistakes they have made in the last two weeks, it will be a long day.

It should be entertaining to watch the two best tight ends going against each other. Travis Kelce and George Kittle are stallions. If either team’s defense can stop the other team’s tight end, it should prove to be an advantage.

The whole idea in this game is to make Jimmy Garoppolo beat you instead of using all the team strengths of this very talented Super Bowl team. The 49ers know the only way they can win the game is to keep Patrick Mahomes and all his talented receivers on the sideline.

It all sounds simple, but this is extremely difficult to achieve. You can bank on the fact that both teams will be well-coached and ready to win a ring. The conference championship games were just a warm-up act. It is called the Super Bowl because no one remembers who finishes second.

• The quote of the week comes from Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and sports commentator George Allen: “Winning is living. Every time you win, you’re reborn. When you lose, you die a little.” Double that thought if you are fortunate enough to play in a Super Bowl.

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, “Off the Wall with Tim Crone,” on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.