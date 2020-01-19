In a year that seems to have gone off the rails at points despite optimism coming from the Tigers' talented freshmen, any road victory has to feel good, even if it is against a fellow struggling team in Ole Miss.

The Missouri women's basketball team defeated the Rebels Sunday afternoon at the Pavillion in Oxford, Miss., 71-57, with strong scoring in the first and fourth quarters propelling them ahead when they needed it. The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run and ended it with three-point shots from Hannah Schuchts and Blackwell.

Freshman Aijha Blackwell led all scorers with 20 points. Nadia Green and Jordan Chavis contributed 11 points each, while Amber Smith scored eight points with ten rebounds. Missouri finished the game shooting 49 percent, while limiting the Rebels to 37 percent.

Despite a 19-point game from guard Deja Cage and 16 points from Jayla Alexander, Ole Miss couldn't recover from a deathly slow first quarter in which they only scored six points. The Rebels have yet to notch a conference victory this season.

The Tigers face No. 12 Texas A&M at Reed Arena on Sunday.

THE STREAK CONTINUES

With a dominant 31-12 win over Kent State Sunday, No. 23 Mizzou Wrestling's MAC win streak extended to 19 and its season record improved to 8-5. The Tigers are the only unbeaten team remaining in MAC competition.

After a slow start found MU trailing Kent State inched to a 6-3 lead through a close victory by the Flashes' Tim Rooney over the Tigers' Allan Hart, Missouri took four straight with wins from Grant Leeth, Brock Mauller, Jarrett Jacques and Connor Flynn. These victories, three of which included bonus points, vaulted Missouri ahead, 22-6.

The Tigers would only drop one more match Sunday, with Dylan Wisman, Wyatt Koelling and Jake Bohlken all picking up victories.

Missouri will host Northern Illinois and Cleveland State Saturday.