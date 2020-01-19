Balanced attack scored 15 of game’s first 17 points, then 14 of first 16 after halftime to whip KC: Notre Dame de Sion 44-28 Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020)

KEARNEY, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) High School’s 2019-20 basketball Lady Hornets lifted a page from their male counterpart’s modus operandi Saturday to easily claim third place in the Lady Bulldogs Classic tournament at Kearney, 44-28 over Kansas City: Notre Dame de Sion.

As the Hornets have done many times this season en route to a 10-3 record, the Lady Hornets (8-5) exploded out of the starting blocks in the first half to seize a big lead. They then added their own flourish by virtually duplicating that at the beginning of the second half.

By the time the deferred contest – which originally had been slated for Friday afternoon – was six minutes old, Chillicothe’s girls owned a 15-2 lead. Owning a 25-16 advantage at halftime after Notre Dame de Sion’s Storm twice had crept to within six points, the Lady Hornets eliminated any uncertainty over which team would prevail by ringing up 14 of the first 16 tallies in about the same time span in the third stanza. On top 42-20 going to the last segment, even a basketless closing eight minutes did not produce any chance of late drama.

Chillicothe’s girls will square off with a third KC team in a row in their next outing. They are scheduled for Midland Empire Conference action at tough St. Pius X Tuesday (Jan. 21).

In its first year in the league last season, SPX won 45-41 in Chillicothe. Three of the Lady Warriors’ starters in that game, along with all three substitutes it used, were underclasswomen, although their top two scorers (in a well-balanced offense) were the senior starters. CHS lost despite making six of 11 3-points attempts, including current senior starters Hunter Keithley and Jordan Hibner being a combined four of six.



Saturday’s victory over a relatively-tall Notre Dame de Sion club was set in motion by a quick CHS start that belied the amount of pre-game physical preparation the Lady Hornets had.

Given the weather conditions, the team bus was held as long as it could to allow all of the players to navigate their way into town. As a result, it didn’t pull into the KHS parking lot until about 15 minutes before the rescheduled 1:30 p.m. tipoff time. Hurrying to their locker room to don their uniforms and shoes, the Lady Hornets came onto the court about five minutes before game time, long after the opponent had appeared.

The adrenaline rush turned out to be a boon for Chillicothe, however.

After controlling the opening tipoff, Essie Hicks set up Keithley for a left-side lay-in 15 seconds in. A Storm second shot evened things at 2-2, but then Chillicothe cranked the scoring spigot wide open while wrenching Notre Dame’s firmly into the closed position.

Brooke Horton, completing an outstanding performance in the tourney’s three CHS outings, converted Jessica Reeter’s pass into a right-side point-blank bucket and Keithley soon followed with a pair of free throws. When Je. Reeter found Hibner popping free at the top of the key from behind a double-screen at the foul line, the senior splashed home a trademark trey.

Hicks kept things going with two of the four free throws she’d hit without a miss on the day before Keithley, in transition, aggressively split two defenders at the edge of the paint and banked home the slightly-off-balance shot from three feet. Exchanging roles from the game-starting bucket, Keithley’s quick, cross-lane pass found Hicks next to the rim on the left side and CHS had stormed past the Storm 15-2 at the outset.

Following a Notre Dame timeout, Chillicothe lost its way on offense for the remainder of the opening quarter. When the Storm followed a foul shot with treys on consecutive plays, Chillicothe’s lead was at only six going to the second quarter.

An essentially-even duel in the second quarter ended on an “up” note for the Lady Hornets when Keithley dropped in two free throws in a bonus opportunity 13 seconds ahead of intermission to make it 25-16, CHS.

That served as a preamble to the second-half-opening statement Chillicothe delivered.

Horton scored inside to restore the Lady Hornets’ margin to double figures, where it would stay this time.

Hicks snared the rebound of a teammate’s missed 3-ball and, with a turnaround jumper, put the ball in the hole. Jessica Reeter then came out of a scramble for a loose ball on the offensive end with the “rock” and, from near the right elbow, made a quick drive past startled defenders to create a then-game-best 15-points gap, 31-16.

A long Storm deuce was counterbalanced by Horton picking up a loose-ball rebound on the right side and dropping in a short shot. Getting the “extra” pass from Keithley from left of the key, a wide-open Je. Reeter swished a left-wing 20-footer, a shot Hibner matched from quarter-court on the right side off Selby Miller’s “dime.” The consecutive triples boosted CHS’ lead over 20 for the first time at 39-18.

Another 18-footer by Notre Dame de Sion ended the 8-0 Chillicothe spurt, but, 15 seconds before the quarter concluded, Hibner returned the favor to Miller, setting up the sophomore on the left wing for a trey she used the window for to make it a 22-points margin after three quarters.

Eight unanswered Storm points were put up in the last frame, but it took the Kansas City Catholic school more than five minutes to do that damage, still leaving CHS with plenty of cushion. FInally, with 1:19 to go, CHS netted its first and last points of the segment when Je. Reeter hit both ends of a 1-and-1, leaving the Lady Hornets a perfect 10 for 10 at the line at that time.

The free-throw perfection vanished, however, in the last 30 seconds when Miller, who continued to make a case for being the top reserve off the CHS bench with her scoring, rebounding, and defense during the tournament, misfired.

Statistically, Keithley finished a solid tourney showing that deservedly gained her inclusion on the all-tournament team with a game-best 10 points Saturday. For the tourney, she tossed in 35 points – including sinking 25 of 28 foul shots, had 17 rebounds, and eight assists.

Snugly behind her in the scorebook were Hicks and Horton with eight each, Je. Reeter with seven, and Hibner with six. Horton’s tourney-long play probably warranted an all-tourney nod, as well. She nearly averaged a double-double, netting 32 points and unofficially ripping away 28 rebounds over three games with at least eight tallies and eight snags each contest.

While all of CHS’ starters scored at least six points Saturday, only one Notre Dame de Sion player had more than five. Six-foot junior Shannon Karlin popped in nine.

Although the game was played at a relatively-brisk offensive pace, in terms of shot attempts, the low final score meant plenty of rebounds. Unofficially, the teams virtually split 83 caroms with 5’11” junior Horton pacing the Lady Hornets’ 41.

Unofficially, the turnover totals also were virtual matches – Chillicothe with 14 and Notre Dame de Sion with 13.