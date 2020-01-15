Turn back guest Brunswick 52-38 in Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) duel of league unbeatens

The highlight game of the C-T-area’s Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) high school basketball slate was the clash of Wildcats with undefeated Carroll-Livingston Activity Association records.

In it, a fast finish to a strong third quarter by the host Southwest Livingston Wildcats paved the way to a 52-38 triumph over Brunswick that puts SLHS’ boys on the brink of this season’s CLAA regular-season crown.

Now 6-0 in loop outings and 8-2 overall, Southwest Livingston’s boys can clinch at least a share of the 2019-20 conference title Friday (Jan. 17) when they visit Keytesville. However, if capable Keytesville springs the surprise, it would create a real chance of a 3-ways split of the league laurels, since it would leave Southwest, KHS, and Brunswick each with a conference loss.

In other Tuesday action for area teams reported before the original posting of this story Wednesday morning, Brunswick’s girls slipped past Southwest Livingston and Tina-Avalon’s Dragons received a school-record-breaking passing performance by Connor Jenkins in their blowout of winless Breckenridge.

In the Milan Invitational Tournament, Linn County’s Lady Mustangs won to reach the championship semifinals, both Polo squads dropped their championship semifinals in the Osborn Invitational, and, in the South Harrison Invitational, Jamesport: Tri-County’s girls won and boys lost first-round contests. No specifics on the Tri-County or Polo games were received prior to this story’s original posting.

Wednesday’s area schedule mostly will involve tournament action, but there will be one non-tournament doubleheader. Postponed from Monday night, Meadville will call on Hale/Bosworth for girls’ and boys’ action.

Hale/Bosworth director of athletics Keith Berger also disclosed Tuesday that the school’s scheduled Friday home action against Hardin-Central has been switched to Thursday, due to Friday weather concerns.

As for the Wednesday tournament games for area squads, at Lathrop, Braymer’s girls will face Savannah at 7:30 p.m. in the Lady ’Cats’ second and last pool-play game. A win would advance BHS to Saturday’s championship game, probably against Cameron.

At Lawson, Hamilton: Penney’s Hornets will tangle with Trenton at 8:15 p.m. At Milan, Linn County’s boys will have a 5:15 consolation semifinal against Novinger. At Bethany, Jamesport: Tri-County’s Mustangs will go against Northeast Nodaway in a 6 p.m. consolation semifinal in the South Harrison Invitational. Finally, at Osborn, Polo’s Lady Panthers will meet either DeKalb or Orrick for third place at 7:30 p.m.

(G) Brunswick 48, Southwest Livingston 41

(B) Southwest Livingston 52, Brunswick 38

LUDLOW, Mo. — Karma came around in Southwest Livingston’s favor Tuesday.

A year ago, as defending CLAA regular-season champs, they were at least co-favorites to defend that crown with a veteran Mendon: Northwestern team, which had copped the CLAA Tournament title, the top threat.

As fate would have it, the two teams’ schedules had them meet in early December in the second conference outing for each.

That turned into adverse timing for the Ludlow-based Wildcats, since their second-best player, Wyatt Maddux, sustained a shoulder injury in the preceding game and did not play. Without him, Southwest still had the game tied after three quarters, but then collapsed and lost by 16.

On Tuesday, it was Brunswick which came to the battle minus a key piece – one of its better scorers, Kobe Tatum. Even though teammate Brayden Norris tried to pick up the slack with four trifectas and 12 points, it wasn’t enough.

Southwest’s boys (8-2, 6-0 conf.) trailed Brunswick 13-11 after one period of their battle of unbeaten conference foes Tuesday night, but turned up the defense thereafter, according to SLHS coach Dana Hansen.

The home team held Brunswick to five second-period points to take a 21-18 halftime lead. Up by six with about a half-minute left in the third stanza, SLHS got a power-drive deuce from 6’6” All-Stater Mack Anderson and, after a rebound of a too-quick Brunswick shot, a quick outlet pass let Chase Neptune net a fast-break layup two seconds before the buzzer to make it 37-27 going to the last stanza.

Although the home team never could completely shake Brunswick (7-4, 4-1 conf.0, neither did it let its lead get into real jeopardy. Finally, with a couple of late baskets, Southwest polished off a 14-points triumph.

Southwest was led by, despite his being double- and triple-teamed, Ma. Anderson’s 29 points and 16 rebounds. He also capitalized on the intensive defensive attention by dishing off for seven assists, Hansen reports. Neptune chipped in 10 points.

Brunswick was led in scoring by J.T. Collier’s 13 points. Amari Glasgow matched Norris’ 12.

After Tuesday’s girls’ game was tied 10-10 and 23-23 after the first two quarters, BHS got all of its third-stanza points from top ’Cats Abby Dobbins and Addi Riley to ease ahead, 37-33, entering the fourth. Dobbins continued to torment the home club down the stretch, resulting in a 7-points victory for Brunswick (6-5, 3-2 conf.).

Dobbins’ 21 points led all scorers and Riley added 19. Southwest Livingston’s girls (5-7, 3-3 conf.) had great balance, but not enough scoring bulk to offset that 1-2 punch. Matney Waters tossed in three treys and a SLHS-best 11 points, while Lily Webb pocketed nine markers and Kailey Hulett and Makenna Campbell eight each.

Brunswick is hoping to be able to celebrate Homecoming against non-conference foe Bevier Friday, weather permitting.

(B) Tina-Avalon 72, Breckenridge 13

BRECKENRIDGE, Mo. — Often T-A’s top scorer this season, Connor Jenkins spent much of this one looking to set up teammates for scoring opportunities against the overmatched Bulldogs.

With Jenkins completing his participation having earned what first-year TAHS boys’ head coach Preston McMullen reports as a team record of 15 assists, Owen Bell rang up a game-high 20 points, Kayden Sturgeon 13, Kylier Sturgeon 11, and Balazs Sturgeon 10 for the Dragons (3-7, 1-4 conf.).

According to other statistics provided by McMullen, Bell managed a double-double with 13 rebounds, while Jenkins just missed one with his eight points.

BHS’ boys (0-9, 0-6 conf.) were led by Jose Torres’ six points and five rebounds. Ethan Webber and Eric Morgan also claimed five caroms, by T-A statisticians’ count.

No information on the girls’ game was received prior to the posting of this story.

T-A will host Norborne in league play Thursday. Breckenridge is scheduled to travel to Gilman City Friday.

MILAN TOURNAMENT

(G) Linn County 43, Brashear 40

Down by a digit after three quarters, Linn County’s Lady Mustangs (6-3) earned a spot opposite powerful Green City in Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. championship semifinal with a diversified close.

Six separate LCHS players scored between one and four points in the last eight minutes to nose out Brashear by three.

For the game, Linn County was led by Alyssa Bukovac’s 12 points. Morgan Livingston was right behind with 11. Brashear had a game-best 14 from Alexa Higgins.

Green City’s Lady Gophers rolled over Bucklin/Macon County R-4 75-27 behind 25 from All-Stater Brooke Littrell.