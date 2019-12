AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Fort Wayne Komets at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Classic

At William Chrisman High School

10 a.m. — Seventh-place game: Camdenton vs. Kansas City Southeast

11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Kansas City Central

1 p.m. — Third-place game: Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek vs. Lutheran North

2:30 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman vs. Truman

Van Horn Tournament

11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game (old gym)

11:30 a.m. — Third-place game (fieldhouse)

3 p.m. — Championship (fieldhouse)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Van Horn Tournament

10 a.m. — Seventh-place game (old gym)

10 a.m. — Fifth-place game (fieldhouse)

1:30 p.m. — Third-place game (fieldhouse)

4:30 p.m. — Championship (fieldhouse)

Savannah Tournament

1:30 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill Duals Tournament

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Truman girls at Lone Jack Girls Tournament

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Grain Valley Invitational

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack Tournament

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Pleasant Hill Invitational

9:30 a.m. — Van Horn at Knob Noster Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South Relays

10 a.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

Husker Invitational

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Brookfield

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Staley

DeSoto (Kan.) Tournament

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. DeSoto (Kan.)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• High school boys basketball: Norm Stewart Classic: St. Louis CBC vs. Columbia Father Tolton, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Florida at Butler, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Baylor, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana vs. Appalachian State, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: West Virginia at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: Australasia Tour Emirates Australian Open, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Arizona at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Manchester City, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• College football: Conference USA Championship: UAB at Florida Atlantic, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Boston College at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Villanova at Saint Joseph’s (Pa.), 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: BYU at UNLV, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College football: AAC Championship: Cincinnati vs. Memphis, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Mountain West Championship: Hawaii at Boise State, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: LSU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: SWAC Championship: Southern at Alcorn State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Memphia at UAB, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Colorado at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC (48), NHL (276)

• College volleyball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Missouri at Temple, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• NBA: Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Minor league hockey: ECHL: Fort Wayne at Mavericks, 7 p.m., KCWE 29 (2)

• College football: Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Australasia Tour Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Liga MX semifinal: Monterrey vs. Necaxa, 8 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College basketball: Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Final, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Boxing: Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan, 8 p.m., SHOW (218)

• College volleyball: NCAA Tournament, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• Rodeo: Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Baylor, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: Northwest Missouri at Central Missouri, 3 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Colorado at Kansas, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL: Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Missouri at Temple, 6:30 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• College football: ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Australian Open Asia Pacific Wildcard Playoff, 8 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Köln at Union Berlin, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Paderborn at Werder Bremen, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida State at Clemson, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Houston at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Baltimore at Buffalo, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: San Francisco at New Orleans, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Canada, noon, OLY (208)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA G League: Grand Rapids at College Park, 1 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college basketball: West Virginia at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Milan at Bologna, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College basketball: Texas at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at Connecticut, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Dayton, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Minor league hockey: AHL: San Antonio at Toronto, 3 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern State (La.) at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Chiefs at New England, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Canada, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Grand Canyon at Liberty, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Cross Country World Cup: Norway, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• NFL: Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college soccer: NCAA championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Rodeo: Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Baltimore at Buffalo, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Chiefs at New England, 3:25 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)

• NFL: Seattle at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at West Ham United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Rodeo: Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)