The William Chrisman girls basketball team used a big third quarter and a balanced attack to advance to the finals of the Savannah Tournament.

Jennifer David scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Bears to a 51-33 victory over Chillicothe in Thursday’s semifinal.

David sank a buzzer-beating shot at the end of the first quarter to tie it 11-11. After the game went into halftime tied 22-22, the Bears took control with a 16-4 run in the third quarter.

Jacque David added 11 points and four rebounds, Gia Moore had 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals and Amanda Szopinski dished out five assists to help lead the Bears, who improved to 3-0.

Chrisman meets Staley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN 37, OAK GROVE 27: Oak Grove struggled shooting and suffered its first loss to St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia Thursday.

“We settled for outside shots a little too much,” Oak Grove coach Toni León said after her team fell to 1-1. “They sat back in a 2-3 zone and our shots weren’t falling. But our defense kept us in the game.”

The Panthers trailed just 17-14 at halftime and 25-22 after the third quarter but St. Paul pulled away in the final period.

Jenna Engelhard scored eight points to lead Oak Grove.

Boys

DEER CREEK 62, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 57: A second-half rally fell short as Lee’s Summit North suffered a first-round loss to the Deer Creek Antlers of Edmond, Okla., in the Phog Allen Invitational at William Chrisman High School.

Down 14 points at halftime, the Broncos rallied to cut the deficit to two points late. But Deer Creek sank a 3-pointer and the Broncos committed a turnover to fall short.

Dayne Davis scored 16 points, Kolby Franklin added 15 and Hayden Cole sank four 3-pointers for 14 points to lead the Broncos, who face Camdenton in a consolation semifinal at 4 p.m. today.