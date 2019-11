AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Oak Park Girls Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• College basketball: Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Maryland, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• NFL: Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Harvard, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Providence, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Barclays Center Classic: Memphis vs. North Carolina State, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Orlando Invitational: USC vs. Fairfield, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, 3:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: New Jersey at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Las Vegas Invitational: Iowa vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Wooden Legacy: UCF vs. Pennsylvania, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis consolation, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at America, 8:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College basketball: Las Vegas Invitational: Creighton vs. San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Wooden Legacy: Arizona vs. Pepperdine, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Thursday’s Radio

• NFL: Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)