Excluding six Chillicothe HS picks in Classes 3-5. Hamilton has six, Polo one in Class 1, Trenton three in Class 2

CAMERON, Mo. — In addition to seven members of the Class 3 District 8 finalist Chillicothe High School Hornets (see story on page B1), 10 players from three other C-T-area schools that play 11-man football and whose location puts them in the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s northwest district have received all-district recognition for the 2019 season from the media organization.

Six of the 10 – Sawyer Morrow, Eli Harper, Ryan Cook, Ethan Trosper, Kevin Williams, and Fisher Nixdorf – are from Class 1 Hamilton: Penney.

Three are Class 2 Trenton Bulldogs – Jaren Whitney, Jerrick Stotts, and Noah Lewis – and the other is Polo’s Wyatt Segar.

Two area schools – Southwest Livingston/Hale/Tina-Avalon and Braymer/Breckenridge – play 8-man style and the association currently does not select an 8-man all-district team. Two other teams covered by the C-T during the football season – Brookfield and Marceline – are part of the association’s northeast district. The ninth area team – Carrollton – did not have anyone selected after no nomination suggestions were received from its coach.

Hamilton’s Morrow, a 2018 All-State running back as a sophomore, was virtually as effective, numbers-wise this fall, even though the Hornets had to rebuild much of their offensive line after graduation losses.

The 5’10”, 185-pounder rushed for 1,603 yards on 249 carries – an average of about six yards per touch – as Hamilton’s primary and most-defensed offensive threat. A second-team choice in the very strong, mostly-Class 2 KCI Conference, he scored 23 times.

Also on the offensive side, junior end Williams made 32 catches for 549 yards (about 17 yards per reception) and put the ball in paydirt on six of those 32 plays. The 6’1”, 165-pounder was honorable mention all-KCI.

Senior Cook was tabbed for the all-district secondary and honorable mention all-conference after making four interceptions and being part of 76 tackles (third-most on the team) with 53 unassisted, Hornets coach Caleb Obert’s statistics disclose. At 6’2”, 160 pounds, he forced one fumble, as well, and made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Trosper is the latest in a long line of standout Hamilton lineman Trospers. The 5’10”, 210-pounder was viewed by Obert as the Hornets’ “most consistent and best” offensive lineman. “We ran behind him a ton,” the coach said of the all-KCI honorable mentionee.

Senior Harper, switched from defensive end to linebacker in 2019 after being all-district at his former position a year ago, led Hamilton with 110 total tackles, including 69 solo and two for losses. The 6’1”, 195-pounds Hornet was chosen all-KCI second team this year.

Rounding out the half-dozen Hamilton honorees is freshman defensive lineman Nixdorf. The 5’10”, 205-pounds tackle belied his relatively-small size and lack of high school experience to open many eyes and earn second-team all-KCI status. He was not far behind team leader Harper in total tackles with 91 and made 54 essentially by himself. Nine of his tackles were for lost yardage, his coach reports.

Also in the Class 1 ranks, winless Polo’s senior Mr. Do-Everything Wyatt Segar drew a nod from the reporters and announcers despite the Panthers’ struggles.

The 5’8”, 165-pounds Segar played a variety of positions on both sides of the ball at various times and also returned kicks and punted. His versatility was noted in his selection as an all-purpose player on the MSSA all-district squad. He was second-team all-Grand River Conference-East as a linebacker after amassing 41 solo tackles and 56 assists, leaving him with a PHS record 160 solos for his career and second in overall stops with 350. This season, Segar alsomade five tackles for losses and forced two fumbles.

Honorable mention all-GRC at both running back and punter, he ran for 545 yards and caught 21 passes for another 382.

Trenton’s 6’, 170-pounds Whitney topped 1,000 yards rushing (1,024) with 13 TD runs as a senior, while also catching 363 yards worth of passes and three more scores. The senior was a first-team all-GRC-East choice by coaches.

Helping him and fullback Mark Trump find running room was Stotts, a 5’9”, 250-pounds senior who GRC-E coaches voted to the all-league second team. THS’ Bulldogs rushed for over 2,000 yards this season.

On defense, 6’, 170-pounds linebacker Lewis was one of the 2-8 ’Dogs’ busiest tacklers.



2019 MISSOURI SPORTSWRITERS AND SPORTSCASTERSASSOCIATION ALL-NORTHWEST DISTRICT FB TEAMS

CLASS 1

OFFENSE

QB – Javan Noyes, Mid-Buchanan, 5’5”, 185, jr.

Austin Lasher, South Harrison, 6’, 165, soph.

RB – Sawyer Morrow, Hamilton, 5’10”, 185, jr.

Collin Haffey, South Harrison, 5’9”, 165, sr.

Austin Rankin, Plattsburg, 5’11”, 160, jr.

T. J. Runyan, Mid-Buchanan, 5’8”, 160, jr.

WR/TE – Christian Scaggs, Mid-Buchanan, 6’3”, 165, sr.

Ross Critten, Gallatin, 5’7”, 133, sr.

“JJ” Waters, Gallatin, 6’4”, 185, sr.

Kevin Williams, Hamilton, 6’1”, 165, jr.

Tucker White, East Buchanan, 6’3”, 180, sr.

OL – Nicholas Grooms, Princeton, 6’3”, 255, sr.

Luke Karns, South Harrison, 6’5”, 290, jr.

Creed Webster, Mid-Buchanan, 5’10”, 170, jr.

Jaxson Romer, Plattsburg, 5’9”, 230, sr.

Ethan Trosper, Hamilton, 5’10”, 204, soph.

Andrew Birge, Princeton, 6’1”. 235, sr.

AP – Wyatt Segar, Polo, 5’8”, 165, sr.

PK – Leyton Starks, Mid-Buchanan, 5’4”, 120, jr.

KR – Aidan Adkison, Gallatin, 5’10”, sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Seth Branson, Mid-Buchanan, 6’1”, 230, jr.

Tom Crouse, Gallatin, 6’, 183, sr.

Fisher Nixdorf, Hamilton, 5’9”, 210, fr.

Landon Corwin, Gallatin, 6’, 187, sr.

Ashton Berndt, Princeton, 5’11”, 190, jr.

LB – Camden Hartley, Princeton, 6’3”, 205, sr

Eli Harper, Hamilton, 6’1”, 196, sr.

Gradyn Linthacum, South Harrison, 5’9”, 195, jr.

Butch Walters, Mid-Buchanan, 5’6”, 160, jr.

Owen Fortney, East Buchanan, 6’5”, 170, sr.

DB – Andrew Hernandez, North Platte, 5’9”, sr.

Drew Russell, Mid-Buchanan, 6’1”, 160, jr.

Drayton Harris, Gallatin, 5’11”, 185, sr.

Austin Stevens, Plattsburg, 6’5”, 205, sr.

Mallan Cole, Maysville/Winston. 5’9”, 190, jr.

Ryan Cook, Hamilton, 6’2”, 160, sr.

P – Tristen Gibson, Gallatin, 5’10”, 145, sr.

Coach of the Year – Nathan Powell, Princeton



CLASS 2

OFFENSE

QB – Blake Gordon, Lathrop, 5’11”, 175, sr.

Ben Walker, Maryville, 6’1”, 180, jr.

RB – Tyler Paul, Lathrop, 6’, 170, sr.

Aiden Cullin, Maryville, 5’8”, 165, sr.

Jaren Whitney, Trenton, 5’11”, 170, sr.

WR/TE – Chris Moore, Lathrop, 6’4”, 175, sr.

Grant Lewis, Lathrop, 6’7”, 190, sr.

Tate Oglesby, Maryville, 6’1”, 175, sr.

Marc Gustafson, Maryville, 6’7”, 190, jr.

OL – Drake Chisam, Lathrop, 6’3”, 260, sr.

Quintin Wolfe, Lathrop, 6’1”, 220, sr.

Dominic Faulkenberry, Lathrop, 6’3”, 270, soph.

Dillon Larson, Lawson, 6’1, 300, sr.

Jackson Bram, Maryville, 6’3”, 225, sr.

Jeff Stooksbury, Maryville, 6’1”, 240, sr.

Jerrick Stotts, Trenton, 5’9”. 250, sr.

AP – Andrew Stephens, Lawson, 5’8”, 165, sr.

PK – Jackson Gentzell, Lathrop, 5’9”, 155, soph.

KR – Tate Oglesby, Maryville, 6’1”, 175, sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Tallon Noland, Maryville, 6’2”, 190, sr.

Colton Nichols, Lathrop, 6’3, 215, sr.

Cayden Jamerson, Lawson, 6’, 205, sr.

Anthony Sperry, Lathrop, 6’3”, 190, sr.

LB – Tanner Dalinghaus, Lathrop, 5’9”, 175, sr.

Tyler Ross, Lawson, 6’1”, 175, sr.

Trey Houchin, Maryville, 5’10”, 180, jr.

Nick Knight, Lathrop, 6’2”, 170, jr.

Noah Lewis, Trenton, 6’, 170, sr.

DB – Caden Rardon, Lathrop, 6’2”, 165, sr.

Clayton Siebert, Lawson, 6’2”, 175, sr.

Deon Metezier, Maryville, 6’2”, 180, sr.

Drew O’Connor, Lathrop, 5’11”, 170, sr.

P – Nic Garner, Maryville, 5’8”, 155, sr.

Coach of the Year — Chris Holt, Lathrop



CLASSES 3-5

OFFENSE

QB – Chase Spoonemore, Savannah, 5’11”, 205, sr.

Tyler Campbell, Cameron, 5’10”, 175, jr.

RB – Evan Yount, Savannah, 5’9”, 160, jr.

Dominick Hurst, Cameron, 5’8”, 155, jr.

Dawson Wheeler, Chillicothe, 5’9”, 175, sr.

WR/TE – Chol Ater, Benton, 6’1”, 165, sr.

Miles Henderson, Lafayette, 5’6”, 165, jr.

Derrick May, Lafayette, 5’10”, 165, jr.

OL – Isaac Washburn, Chillicothe, 6’2”, 220, sr.

Brock Sharp, Savannah, 5’11”, 230, jr.

Ryan Reese, Savannah, 5’11”, 275, jr.

Zach Jones, Cameron, 6’1”, 215, sr.

Jude Barbosa, Lafayette, 5'11", 210, jr.

Luke Hopper, Chillicothe, 6'3", 260, sr.

AP – Taylor Bledsoe, Lafayette, 5’9”, 170, sr.

PK – Jayden Arn, Savannah, 5’7”, 155, jr.

KR – Jadon Brady, Savannah, 5’7”, 170, sr.

DEFENSE

DL – Eddie Carneal, Savannah, 5’9”, 205, jr.

Beau Stallard, Savannah, 5’10”, 200, soph.

Eli Hale, Benton, 6’3”, 310, jr.

Corey Wallace, Lafayette, 5’9”, 190, sr.

Isaih Kille, Chillicothe, 5’9”, 200, sr.

LB – Gage Emmendorfer, Savannah, 5’10”, 210, soph.

Joe Ford, Benton, 5’10”, 185, sr.

Brian Estes, Lafayette, 6’1”, 190, sr.

Nate Crippen, Savannah, 5’9”, 195, sr.

Camren Hedgpeth, Cameron, 6’2”, 215, jr.

DB – Mo Blakley, Benton, 6’1”, 180, sr.

Colten Sewell, Chillicothe, 5’8”, 145, sr.

Noah Bodenhausen, Savannah, 5’6”, 145, sr.

Daeton McGaughy, Lafayette, 6’1”, 202, sr.

Jadon Brady, Savannah, 5’7”, 170, sr.

P – Jaden Winder, Chillicothe, 6’2”, 210, sr.

COY – Jeff Wallace, Cameron



