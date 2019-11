AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lafayette County at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour DP World Tour Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Western Carolina at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Kansas at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Virginia vs. Massachusetts, 11 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Harvard at Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Central Florida at Tulane, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Samford at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Liberty at Virginia, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), Telemundo (14)

• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College football: Boston College at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8), NBCSN (46)

• College football: Texas A&M at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: UCLA at USC, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Texas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 2:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: North Texas at Rice, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College football: Nebraska at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m., SEC-Plus (259)

• College football: SMU at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Hockey: OHL: Mississauga at Ottawa, 2:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Mercer at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College football: Purdue at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Memphis at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Belmont at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Finland, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Temple at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Miami (Fla.) at Florida International, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Oregon at Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Abilene Christian at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC-Plus (259)

• College football: Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Cruz Azul, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College football: TCU at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL: Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Jacksonville State at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Hockey: ECHL: Mavericks at Idaho, 8 p.m., KCWE 29 (2)

• NBA: New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA (273)

• Soccer: Liga MX: UNAM at Pachuca, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College football: Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Nevada at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Utah at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Boise State at Utah State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Kansas at Iowa State, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• High school football: DeSmet at Raymore-Peculiar, 1 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: Kansas State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Tennessee at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• NHL: Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: TCU at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., WHB (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour DP World Tour Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hertha BSC at Augsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Hoffenheim, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Eastern Michigan vs. North Carolina A&T, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NFL: Oakland at New York Jets, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Seattle at Philadelphia, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship, noon, ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, noon, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: AAC championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: North Florida at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Hockey: OHL: Sudbury at Oshawa, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• College volleyball: Missouri at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: La Rochelle at Sale, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: LSU vs. Rhode Island, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Ohio State, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Japan, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College volleyball: Mississippi at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Luge: FIL World Cup: Austria, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational championship, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Lamar at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• CFL Grey Cup final: Hamilton at Winnipeg, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: North Texas vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational, 6:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College volleyball: MEAC championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Edmonton at Arizona, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college basketball: Rutgers at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Charleston Classic championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UMBC vs. Nicholls State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: SWAC championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: MGM Resorts Main Event semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Carolina at New Orleans, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas State at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• College basketball: Western Michigan vs. Yale, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Georgia vs. Dayton, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Seattle vs. Bucknell, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Michigan State vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Kansas State vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Kent State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Wisconsin vs. Richmond, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Missouri vs. Butler, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA: Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Northwestern vs. Bradley, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kansas vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925), NBA (273)

• College basketball: BYU vs. UCLA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio

• College basketball: Kansas State vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College basketball: Missouri vs. Butler, 6 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Kansas vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)