CHARLESTON, S.C. – Gaige Prim had 19 points and Josh Hall hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with 48.7 seconds left as Missouri State held off Saint Joseph's 71-69 at the Charleston Classic on Friday.

The Bears (3-3) had built a 12-point lead with eight minutes left, but the Hawks rallied to tie it at 69-all on Taylor Funk's 3-pointer with 1:27 remaining. On the next possession, Keandre Cook's long 3-pointer with the shot clock running out was off the mark and Hall grabbed it away and got fouled.

The Nevada transfer confidently made both for the game's final points.

Saint Joseph's (2-4) had two opportunities to tie or go ahead, but Daly's runner in the lane went in and out and Rahmir Moore's 3 in the final moments missed.

Daly led Saint Joseph's with 25 points.

Missouri State will face either Towson or Buffalo for fifth place. Saint Joseph's takes on the Towson-Buffalo loser for seventh.