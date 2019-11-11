The Tigers visited unbeaten Fair Grove in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 4 playoffs and after getting off to a great start with a 21-14 lead at halftime, the top-seeded Eagles poured on 35 points in the third quarter to hand the fifth-seeded Tigers a 56-28 season-ending loss.

The third quarter was detrimental for Versailles Friday night.

The Tigers visited unbeaten Fair Grove in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 4 playoffs and after getting off to a great start with a 21-14 lead at halftime, the top-seeded Eagles poured on 35 points in the third quarter to hand the fifth-seeded Tigers a 56-28 season-ending loss.

“Our guys played a great first half Friday,” Versailles coach Broc Silvers recalled after his team held a 21-7 lead at one point in the second quarter. “We looked to have a big run to go up three scores and that got called back. After halftime we fumbled a ball, gave up an onside kick and dropped two fourth down passes. It was a tale of two halfs, really.”

Versailles struck first as senior quarterback Coby Williams found senior receiver Brayden Morrison for an 85-yard touchdown pass in the opening drive of the game. The Eagles responded methodically with a 1-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to tie it up, but Williams and company struck back as sophomore receiver Adam Radcliff found himself on the receiving end of an 84-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 14-7. Williams then made it 21-7 after breaking loose for a 66-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Fair Grove was far from done, though, as the Eagles went on to score 21 unanswered points.

The Eagles added a 2-yard touchdown run just before the break and found rhythm in the third quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run, a 9-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard touchdown run before the Tigers responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Radcliff with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Unfortunately, that was the last time Versailles found the end zone as Fair Grove tacked on two more scores with a 2-yard touchdown run and 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.

Williams completed 11 of his 25 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 164 yards and a score in his final game as a Tiger. Morrison led the receiving corps with two receptions for 115 yards, Radcliff added 100 receiving yards on two catches and senior wideout Dallas Waller put up six catches for 53 yards.

Versailles was hurt by a triple-headed monster as Fair Grove was led by Hale Beckley who rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns while David Oplotnik completed 10 of his 18 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown and Dominick Hoskins led all Eagles receivers with six catches for 122 yards and a score.

Versailles ends 2019 at 3-8.