Maddex Douglas scored a team-high 23 points and Beau Walker added 13 as the Pilot Grove boys junior high basketball team defeated St. Andrews 51-41 Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The Tigers, 8-4 on the season, had a big first quarter by outscoring St. Andrews 18-12 and held a 33-29 advantage for the rest of the game.

Logan Goehman chipped in six points for Pilot Grove while Alec Schupp added three points and Hayden Sleeper, Ian Sprick and Blake Gerke each with two points.

St. Andrews was led by Jackson Bailey with 32 points and Hudson Knipp with nine.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they fell against St. Andrews 38-21.

The Lady Tigers, dropping to 9-3 on the season, trailed St. Andrews by just four (14-10) at the break but was outscored 24-11 in the second half.

Charlee Bailey had 17 points and Ava Schlotzhauer 15 for St. Andrews.

For Pilot Grove, Emma Sleeper had 12, Brooke Lorenz five, Kayla Lorenz three and Ava Hoff with one.



