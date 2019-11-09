AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Utah Grizzlies at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

11:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek, Columbia (girls at 11:30 a.m.; boys at 12:35 p.m.)

12:05 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Championships, Gans Creek, Columbia (boys at 12:05 p.m.; girls at 1:05 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 3 Missouri State Championships

At Show-Me Center, Cape Girardeau

6 p.m. — Third-place match

7:30 p.m. — Championship

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Turkish Airlines Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Chelsea, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hertha BSC, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Knoxville semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College football: Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Missouri Valley at MidAmerica Nazarene, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• College football: Penn State at Minnesota, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Baylor at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Central Arkansas at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Purdue at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: East Carolina at SMU, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Massachusetts at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Western Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Leicester City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Georgia Tech at Virginia, 11:30 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL: Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay (at Sweden), noon, NHL (276)

• College football: Fayetteville State at Winston-Salem State, 1 p.m., Aspire (171)

• College football: LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: USC at Arizona State, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Kansas State at Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Louisville at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Illinois at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: UAB at Southern Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College football: Princeton vs. Dartmouth, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Connecticut at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Iona at La Salle, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: New Mexico State at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NJIT at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Swim Series: Greensboro, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Appalachian State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Texas at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Utah State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Chicago at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Clemson at North Carolina State, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Liberty at BYU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Tennessee at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College football: Iowa State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Curling: Pacific-Asia Championships: men’s gold medal game, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at Maryland, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: LPGA TOTO Japan Classic, 8:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at León, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NHL: St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Tennis: Fed Cup Finals: Australia vs. France, 9 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College football: Wyoming at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Nevada at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Alcorn State at Grambling State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR World Finals, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Pittsburg State at Washburn, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Northwest Missouri at Fort Hays State, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College football: LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM, 980 AM)

• College football: Iowa State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Turkish Airlines Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach, 6:20 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Manchester United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Track & field: World Para Championships, 8 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Knoxville singles final, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Liverpool, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: China, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college soccer: Big Ten final, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: ACC final, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Boston College at South Florida, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Juarez at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NFL: Chiefs at Tennessee, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Atlanta at New Orleans, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Florida State at Florida, noon, ESPN (13)

• CFL playoffs: Edmonton at Montreal, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Florida at New York Rangers, noon, NHL (276)

• Women’s college soccer: Big 12 final, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Youngstown State at Louisville, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College field hockey: Big Ten final, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC final, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Can-Am 500, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• MLS Cup Final: Toronto FC at Seattle, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), KUKC-UNI (17)

• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Maryland, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Big East final, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Detroit Mercy at North Carolina State, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College soccer: Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan State at Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR World Finals, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: Texas A&M at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• CFL playoffs: Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal: South Korea vs. Mexico, 4:50 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Binghamton at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s soccer: U.S. at Jamaica, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL: Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Chiefs at Tennessee, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)

• Women’s college basketball: Illinois-Chicago at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• NHL: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NFL: Seattle at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: DePaul at Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Portland State at Indiana, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• NFL: Seattle at San Francisco, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)