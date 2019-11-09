The third quarter changed everything Friday night.

A relatively competitive game was on hand as Battle led Francis Howell North 26-13 at halftime.

But over the next 12 minutes, the Spartans more than tripled their lead, igniting a running clock en route to a 54-19 victory that secures them a berth to the Class 5 District 4 championship at Fort Zumwalt North next week.

Thanks to multiple fumbles by Howell North on kickoffs, the Spartans dominated possession for the period. Their offense, solid in the first half, became unstoppable.

Battle (7-3) has now reached the district title game in all six seasons of program eligibility.

Howell North (1-8) had lost six straight entering the game, leaving the potential for Battle to overlook its opponent. Battle players said they knew better than to overlook anyone in the playoffs.

The Knights proved to be a worthy opponent in the first half, with quarterback Patrick Koester finding Cameron Lewis for touchdowns on two different drives, keeping Howell North within reach.

“We made a few changes in the locker room, different schemes, and that pretty much sums it up,” Battle running back Darren Jordan said. “We were close there in the first half, and we were just missing that key component.”

Whatever chance Howell North had of staying competitive quickly went away in the second half.

The Knights fumbled on three consecutive possessions, giving the potent Battle offense the ball back with a short field each time.

Two of the fumbles came on kickoff returns, with possession flipped to Battle before some of the Spartans' offensive starters had even sat down on the bench.

“That was great,” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said of the turnovers. “We stole all of the momentum back.”

Battle quarterback Harrison Keller scored his third touchdown of the night from 17 yards out on a well-executed option, giving Battle a 34-13 lead.

Keller’s run was followed by a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Khaleel Dampier to Tavian Miller, then a 29-yard rushing score by running back Gerry Marteen Jr.

The offense may have scored the points, but Battle’s special teams unit was instrumental in setting up several short fields.

“Special teams, we spend a lot of time in practice working on that, so it's a huge part of the game. They came through for us,” Jordan said.

The end of the game should have been roses for Battle, but it was anything but. A series of personal fouls resulted in the game getting chippy between both sides, upsetting Ellison greatly.

At the conclusion of the contest, every Spartan ran a series of sprints before their postgame huddle.

Battle will head to St. Louis next week to face the undefeated Panthers of Fort Zumwalt North for the district championship, a matchup Ellison said will require the Spartans to be more disciplined than they were as the clock wound down Friday night.

“They need to be more coachable and more disciplined,” Ellison said of his team. “Those are the big, key things. They know how to play football. They just need to control their attitudes.”