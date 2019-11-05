Brookfield's sole cross country athlete, sophomore Alex Sharp, cooked the field to advance to the Class 2 state meet on Saturday in Platte City at Platte Ridge Park.

Sharp became the school's first-ever district champion.

Her time of 20:15 put her 17 seconds ahead of Summit Christian Academy's Lauren McCoy, also a sophomore. McCoy's teammate Adriana McGregor was two seconds behind her, and aside from them, no one finished until the 21-minute mark.

Only two seniors finished in the top 25.

Saturday's state meet in Columbia will be held at Gans Creek.