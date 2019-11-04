The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams fell short of qualifying in the top 15 Saturday during the Class 3 District 4 Meet at Linn High School.

While competing in one of the toughest districts in the state, which consisted of several private schools from St. Louis, head coach Melissa Baker said there were several fast boys and girls at this district.

“The girl from MICDS was real tough,” Baker said. “You can tell this is their passion and they do it more than just cross-country season. We set goals all week for this meet. Emily Gibson’s goal was to break 22 minutes. She has been our top runner all season but she got a side stich and then Olivia Eichelberger passed her and had a pretty good race. It’s not what we had hoped for. We always want to get somebody to the 15th spot or above, but I am proud of the girls and for sticking it out. As for the two Kale Fox and Hayden Alley, I was hoping for Kale to get in the top 15 but he’s been injured the last couple of weeks so that’s been hard on practice.”

The Lady Pirates did receive some good news concerning the team standings. With five girls competing at districts, Boonville finished ninth overall as a team with 230 points.

MICDS captured first for the girls with 37 points, followed by Osage with 84, Visitation 85, Capital City 113, Blair Oaks 128, Westminster 134, Warrenton 167, Fulton 168, Boonville 230 and Eldon 262.

Julia Ray of MICDS was also the top runner in the girls division while finishing in a time of 18:58.24.

For Boonville, Olivia Eichelberger finished 39th overall in 24:25.39, followed by Emily Gibson in 45th place in 24:44.77, Daylynn Baker 49th in 25:09.08 Rachel Massa 57th in 26:40.41 and Anna Thompson in 74th place in 34.54.27.

A total of 75 runners competed in the girls division.

In the final team standings for the boys, Westminster captured first with 55 points. Capital City finished second with 70 points, followed by Osage with 71, Priory 107, MICDS 132, California 174, Blair Oaks 181, Warrenton 203, Fulton 225, Wright City 244 and Southern Boone 279.

Chase Grosvenor of Osage had the winning time in the boys race in 17:13.02.

For Boonville, Kale Fox finished 43rd overall in a time of 19:28.69 while Hayden Alley placed 77th in a time of 25:18.29.

A total of 78 runners competed in the boys division.

Despite not having anybody qualify for the state meet, Baker said she thought it was a good season.

“I was proud of the softball girls for coming out after their season and give it their all,” Baker said. “I thought Emily ran well as a freshman and I am excited to watch her run over the next three years, and I am excited to have a lot of the softball girls back because it’s tough to do a dual sport and come out and keep a mental toughness. And then Kale and Hayden, I thought they represented the boys all season and did a good job.”

The Missouri State Cross-Country Championships will be held at Gans Creek Cross-Country Course in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 9th.

Class girls will compete at 11:30 a.m. while Class 3 boys will run at 12:35 p.m.