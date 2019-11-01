AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 2

7 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Wentzville Holt

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Harrisonville vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Southern Boone

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 Missouri State Championship

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

State Semifinals

10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Third-Place Game

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill-Raymore-Peculiar loser

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

5 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 Missouri State Championship

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

Championship

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Columbia Rock Bridge winner vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill-Raymore-Peculiar winner

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 Sectionals/State Quarterfinal

At Blue Springs High School

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty

4 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Sectional winners

Class 3 Sectionals/State Quarterfinal

At St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Odessa

2:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill vs. Maryville

4 p.m. — Quarterfinal: Sectional winners

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships diving, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

1 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

1 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships finals, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

1 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships finals, Gladstone Community Center

1 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships finals, Gladstone Community Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 4 Sectional 4 meet, Wildflower Cross Country Course, Liberty

10:30 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 District 7 meet, Warrensburg High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris/WTA Shenzhen, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 10:30 a.m., TVG (281)

• Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit: Charlottesville, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: ATP Paris quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Champions Tour Invesco QQQ Championship, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Princeton at Cornell, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA Las Vegas, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Kentucky State at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA Taiwan Swinging Skirts, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Navy at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• NHL: Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Michigan at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• High school football: Parkview Baptist at Madison Prep (La.), 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Champions, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

Friday’s Radio

• High school softball: MSHSAA state semifinal: Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 10 a.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)