Sixteen positions on the 2019 All-North Central Missouri Conference football teams have Moberly Spartan names attached to it according to selections made by member coaches.

Moberly players named to the first team offense are junior running back Jarrett Kinder, senior lineman Austin Laughlin, junior tight end Jacksyn Miller, junior receiver Toby Short, and junior Dominic Stoneking was named both as an at-large player and punter.

The second team offense consisted of senior lineman Caige Douglas, tight end Jared Herron and receiver Clayton Briscoe.

Spartan players named to first team defense are junior linemen Kinder and Andrew Huff, Herron and Miller as linebackers, Briscoe and Stoneking as defensive backs, and senior Joel Untrauer as an at-large player.

Hannibal won all five of its conference games to win the NCMC title and Moberly went 3-2 to finish second. Mexico, Kirksville and Marshall all finished at 2-3 while Fulton was last at 1-4.