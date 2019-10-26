“Two plays,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said as matter of factly as possible, followed by a long pause. “We fell asleep.”

Those two plays, both of which came in the second quarter, resulted in Francis Howell touchdowns when Rock Bridge was punting Friday night — the first a blocked punt taken back to the end zone, the next a 60-yard punt return just 24 seconds until halftime.

Rock Bridge’s upset bid at home in its regular-season finale was thwarted by the mistakes. The Bruins fell 14-7 to the Class 6 No. 5 Vikings.

“Guys, we had it,” Vanatta told his team after the tough defeat. “I cannot preach this enough, that every play is the most important play of the game. Every play. Two plays got us tonight.”

Leading 7-0, the Bruins were in control when Francis Howell defensive lineman TJ Houston blocked Rock Bridge punter Sean Hamilton’s kick, scooping it up and waltzing into the end zone untouched. Vanatta called the play “a breakdown in alignment-assignment technique.”

Disaster struck again on the cusp of halftime. Francis Howell running back Gideon Niboh had proved difficult for the Bruins to tackle, but the Bruins were still largely able to limit his damage on the ground. Niboh, however, inflicted heavy damage with a long punt return for the Vikings' second and final touchdown of the night.

“We stopped on the ball, and then we didn’t cover it, and they set up a good return,” Vanatta said. “They were going to into the half 7-7, and we got two penalties there that stopped the clock. Otherwise we would have run the clock out."

The two penalties, a false start and holding, proved to be excruciating, especially with the Bruins holding Francis Howell so well.

After finishing 9-2 in 2017 and 10-3 last season, Rock Bridge stumbled to a 3-6 regular-season record this year, hampered by four one-score losses. The record might not look good on paper, but Bruins players and coaches believe their team is much better than the record indicates.

Entering the postseason, one positive Rock Bridge can draw from Friday night is its defense. After a blowout loss at Lee’s Summit West back in September, the Bruins have held each opponent to 28 points or fewer. Twice in that span the defense has held its opponent to under 10 points, including against Francis Howell, an effort that prevented the Vikings' offense from reaching the end zone.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the defense’s performance in the loss was the general containment of Niboh. The punt return aside, Niboh was problematic, but the Bruins by and large were able to prevent big gains and forced the Vikings to try to beat them through the air.

“He’s been there since my freshman year,” Rock Bridge defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding said of Niboh. “We’ve seen him a lot. He did break a few tackles, but at the end of the day, he really didn’t do too much.”

Logan-Redding had a sense of anticipation after the loss Friday. Playing neck-and-neck with Howell, combined with a close loss at Helias last week, has the Bruins wanting nothing more than to prove in the postseason just how much they've improved since an 0-4 start.

Rock Bridge is scheduled to play in the first round of the Class 6 District 2 playoffs next week.

"The war mentality, especially for us as seniors, I’m realizing it now, it’s really time to get after it," Logan-Redding said. "It’s crunch time, and now it’s just one more game.”