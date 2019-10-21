The Pilot Grove girls junior high basketball team captured the third place trophy in the Prairie Home Tournament on Saturday by beating the host team 36-22.

The Lady Tigers, 3-1 on the season, led Prairie Home 13-11 at the half and then outscored the Panthers 23-11 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls came out strong. “We had a weak second quarter but made up for it in the third,” Wessing said. “Everyone chipped in on both ends of the court to make it a solid team win.”

Emma Sleeper had the game-high for Pilot Grove with 18 points. Brooke Lorenz chipped in six while Ava Hoff added five, Claire Rentel three and Kayla Lorenz and Natalie Peterson each with two.

Prairie Home was led by Constance Goff with 11 and Mattie Wells with seven.

In the game last Tuesday against St. Andrews of Tipton, the Lady Tigers fell by a score of 37-21.

St. Andrews led Pilot Grove 20-11 at the half and then outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the final two periods.

Charlee Bailey had 14 points and Adrienne Hampton 10 for St. Andrews.

For Pilot Grove, Brooke Lorenz had six, Emma Sleeper five, Ava Hoff and Claire Rentel four each and Cloey Tavenner with two.



