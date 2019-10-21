New Franklin softball team did everything it could Thursday night against Fayette’s pitcher Jordan Ball.

With the winner to move on to the championship in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament in Fayette, New Franklin head coach Ross Dowell said Ball was just too much for the Lady Bulldogs in a 8-0 loss.

“She is a really good pitcher and moves the ball around well,” Dowell said. “We did a lot of good things tonight, but we had a few mistakes that led to extended innings. When you have a power offense like Fayette, you cannot give them extra at bats in an inning. We have a lot of work to do in the off-season, but tonight’s game made me excited about next year with everyone returning.”

New Franklin closed out the season at 9-14 overall.

As for Ball, the sophomore hurler pitched all seven innings and struck out 12 batters while giving up just two hits and three walks. Alexia Sprick, meanwhile, took the loss for New Franklin by giving up eight runs on 12 hits and five walks in six innings. Sprick also struck out three batters.

Fayette (19-5) also out-hit New Franklin 12-2, with Kylie Hoover going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Abbi Conrow was 2-for-3 with one triple while Ball had a single, double and two RBIs, Abbey Nation one double and three RBIs, Brianna Estes with one double and Preslee Sunderland, Megan Lewis and Murphy Quint each with one single.

For New Franklin, Anne Benner and Justin Singleton each had one single.



