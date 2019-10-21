Boonville junior Julianne Bromagen is a member of the Lady Pirates golf team.

A two-year starter for the Lady Pirates, Bromagen had her claim to fame come after earning meet medalist honors in a triangular meet against Sacred Heart and California on September 10. Bromagen finished the meet with a career-low 45 in that meet.

Here is a question and answer with Bromagen:

In three sentences, explain what you enjoy most about playing your sport and athletics?

I enjoy being alone but still on a team. The girls are very kind and generous. Golf is just all around great.

What is one of your most memorable moments in golf?

The first time I shot a par 3 in a match my freshmen year.

What are the greatest challenges balancing academics and sports?

I’m definitely gone from school so I miss a lot of learning.

What are your individual goals for the 2019 season?

I want to break 50 in a match.

What are your plans beyond school?

I plan on going to college and becoming a nurse.

Outside of sports and school activities, what kind of things do you like to do?

I like to read a lot and hang out with friends. I also like to workout and run.

What are your plans after high school graduation?

I plan on earning my bachelors in nursing and masters in health.

Favorites:

Pro Athlete: Jordan Binnington

Pro Team: St. Louis Blues

Movie: 10 things I hear about you

TV Show: Friends

Song: Stupid Deep by John Bellion

Meal: Chicken rosagno

If you were given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

Power of invisibility so I can just disappear when I don’t want to do something.

Name 3 things on your bucket list of things to do in your lifetime:

1. Visit Italy

2. Go snowboarding

3. run a marathon