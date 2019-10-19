INDEPENDENCE — Hickman quarterback Jevean Brown shed light on an interesting nickname for his team, and it isn’t the Kewpies.

“We’re lights out once we get going,” Brown said. “We call ourselves the Skydogs. We’re like to fly high and we’re dogs out there.”

He wasn’t wrong. The Kewpies were flying high as they dominated on offense, defense and special teams en route to 48-10 win over Truman on the road Friday night.

Brown made a few mistakes, including two interceptions and an intentional grounding penalty when he threw the ball away in the end zone, costing his team two points with a safety.

However, Hickman helped him out by recovering the ball on four of its own kickoffs and recovering the free kick that a Truman player dropped after the safety.

The muffed punt eventually led to Brown hitting wide receiver LJ Williams on a fly route for a 53-yard touchdown pass, making it 14-2 after Brown ran for the 2-point conversion.

Of the Kewpies' four kickoff recoveries, one was on a pooch kick that went about 20 yards; one was on a kick that went to about the Truman 30 in which the Patriots failed to pick up the ball; and two were on “accidental onside kicks,” which came when Hickman was up by 24 and 34 points, respectively, according to Kewpies coach Cedric Alvis.

“Those were 100% an accident,” Alvis said. “None of those were a called onside kick. Those were called to be deep right. Anytime you can get the ball back on special teams, it’s huge for us whether it’s intentional or not.

“We’re going to have to work on that before the playoffs because we won’t be recovering those then. All those accidents need to be cleaned up. We need to get better at kicking the ball downfield.”

Brown showed his versatility as he passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and also ran nine times for 38 yards and a score.

If that wasn’t enough, late in the game, he switched places with wide receiver TJ Turner, whom he connected with on a 48-yard scoring pass in the third period.

Brown caught two passes for 42 yards and also had an interception on defense.

The senior was truly a jack of all trades.

"I have that mentality that I can do whatever my coach needs me to do," Brown said. "I am getting recruited by colleges as an athlete. If they need me to play receiver, I will. You need me to play defense, I will. I love this sport so much not to play any position on the field.”

Alvis said he’s been impressed with Brown as his signal caller.

“(Brown) is someone you want to keep on the field because he’s a (heck) of an athlete,” Alvis said. “He’s done an amazing job at quarterback. His reads are getting better, his delivery is getting better and he’s throwing it with more confidence.”

Brown got plenty of help from senior running back Felix Pippenger, who rushed for 153 yards on 21 carries, though he fell short of his lofty goal he set before the game.

“My goal was to come in and get 250 yards,” Pippenger said, who was averaging 5.5 yards per carry coming into Friday. “They obviously watched film, and that’s what they needed to do as a team. My offensive line did their job, especially in the second half.”

Truman scored its only touchdown with 44.6 seconds left in the first half. After an interception by Drake Hawley set up the Patriots at the Hickman 28, sophomore quarterback Zane Anderson, filling in for injured starter Carter Brown, connected with Hawley on a 7-yard touchdown pass to cut Hickman’s lead to 22-10.

“Drake is just a constant worker, man,” Truman head coach Charlie Pugh said. “He always does everything right and does what you ask him. He doesn’t say much but goes to work every day.”

But it was all Hickman after that as the Kewpies scored 26 unanswered points, which included a 5-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard scoring pass for Turner.

Williams caught three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Kewpies (3-5).

Hawley caught three passes for 42 yards and junior Dimitri Smith carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards for a Truman offense that was stymied by a Hickman defense that constantly stacked the box with eight or nine defenders.

“They have some really big dudes up front like that Aaron Porter kid,” Alvis said. “They also move very well, so we felt like we had to outnumber them in the box.”

Porter made a fumble recovery and Quincy Potts came down with an interception for the Patriots.