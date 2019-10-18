The Kansas City Comets are bringing back a familiar face and signing a newcomer – and both have local ties.

The Major Arena Soccer League team announced Thursday it had signed nine-year veteran and former MISL Rookie of the Year Lucas Rodriguez and rookie Hector “Moy” Solorio Villalpando for the 2019-20 season. Both are midfielders.

Per team and league policies, no further terms of the agreements will be disclosed.

Rodriguez, a Shawnee Mission North High School graduate who played collegiately at Mid-America Nazarene University in Olathe, has spent every season with the Comets since the franchise’s rebirth in 2010, except one when he was playing outdoors with the Jacksonville Armada of the National Premier Soccer League. Solorio Villalpando, an Oak Park High School graduate, is a first-year pro after a standout career at NCAA Division I Niagara University.

“As one of the top 30 players in this league we look for Lucas to continue to be a playmaker, control the midfield and finish his opportunities,” Brian Budzinski, Comets managing partner, said in a press release. “Lucas is one of those players that makes others around him better with his vision and technique in tight spaces.

“Moy is a player that I have watched develop throughout the years. There is obviously a progression you can see from the player. Now as a first-time professional, we expect Hector to continue that progression as a rookie in the MASL. He’s a hard-working player with a bright young mind.”

Rodriguez, the Major Indoor Soccer League Rookie of the Year in the 2010-11 season, scored 20 goals for the Comets last season and has 101 for his career.

“I would love to be able to finish my indoor career at only one club. I think there’s a lot of value in that. I’m a loyal person,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “I’m just excited to continue to play and represent the city at the highest level and do everything we can to put Kansas City’s name out there where it belongs.”

Solorio Villalpando, who attended Comets games growing up, played last season in the USL with Kaw Valley FC.

“Going out and competing, I have high expectations for myself,” Solorio Villalpando said in the press release. “This is a great opportunity to keep playing soccer, to keep playing the sport I love. I’m ready to go and compete. I know I can play. I’m just excited to just go out and do the best I can every day, every training session, every game.”