COLLEGE FOOTBALL TV/RADIO SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Television

• Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Evangel at Grand View, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)

• Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Memphis at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Maryland at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Toledo at Bowling Green, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Mississippi State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Georgia Tech at Duke, 11:30 a.m., FSKC (48)

• Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Florida State at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Cincinnati at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Michigan State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• BYU at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Connecticut at Tulane, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Iowa State at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• UNLV at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Mississippi at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Navy at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Fresno State at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• USC at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Penn State at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Nebraska at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Hawaii at Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Florida A&M at South Carolina State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Wyoming at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Saturday’s Radio

• Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Northwest Missouri vs. Pittsburg State, noon, KCWJ (1030 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• Mississippi at Missouri, 6 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM, 980 AM)

• Florida at LSU, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)