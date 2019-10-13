For the first time in several weeks, Missouri faced an offense that didn’t crumble against its defense.

By rotating quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral, Mississippi presented the Tigers with perhaps their toughest challenge to date with multiple different schemes.

Yet Missouri’s defense provided a familiar stability the Tigers have come to expect in 2019 despite playing without Cale Garrett for the first time this season.

The wherewithal of the defense to bend but not break, combined with the offense posting 562 total yards, propelled Missouri to a 38-27 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night in front of a sellout homecoming crowd of 62,621.

The victory completes a perfect record for Missouri in its five-game homestand as it improves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. It is also the Tigers' first win in an SEC West crossover game since 2014 against Texas A&M.

For the second straight game, Missouri allowed a touchdown before its offense touched the field.

A muffed punt by Johnathon Johnson, who filled because of an injury to usual punt returner Richaud Floyd, gave the ball back to Ole Miss deep into MU territory. Ole Miss capitalized with a 21-yard pass from Plumlee to Scottie Phillips.

The Rebels didn’t score again until the closing minutes of the third quarter.

Johnson finished as Missouri’s leading receiver in the game with eight catches for 110 yards.

Larry Rountree rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, while Kelly Bryant was 23 of 35 passing for 329 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Nick Bolton paced the MU defense by making 10 tackles.

Missouri heads on the road for the first time since August for its next contest with a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt next Saturday.

