The Aurora Houn Dawgs (1-5) have a big game in Week 7 against Big 8 Conference East and Class 3, District 6 rival Hollister (2-4) on Friday night with both teams currently sixth and seventh in the eight-team district.

Last week, Aurora took its fourth straight loss with a 34-14 final score against Springfield Catholic on the Houn Dawgs’ Homecoming.

Defensively, Jay Lee and Connor Shaw led the Houns with 14 tackles each, Kohl Rohlman and Noah Lamb each made nine stops, and Brody Sims added eight.

Springfield Catholic and Aurora did not score in the first quarter and the teams exchanged touchdown runs in the second — Matthew Schmittling’s 3-yard run capped off Springfield Catholic’s 14-play, 94-yard drive that encompassed half of the first and the first couple minutes of the second quarter and Jay Lee’s 2-yard TD run on the subsequent possession left Aurora behind 7-6 late in the first half — before Schmittling’s 1-yard TD with 20 seconds remaining in the half put up the guests for good.

Schmittling’s second score started a string of 27 straight Springfield Catholic points.

Schmittling scored for a third time with a 6-yard TD run only 1:18 after halftime, then Brandon Ung and Peyton James got into the act with 2-yard and 32-yard runs, respectively.

Mason Patterson’s 7-yard run late in regulation snapped Springfield Catholic’s scoring streak.

Schmittling gained 236 yards and scored three TDs on 22 carries with a long run of 79 yards and James and Zach Gebhard combined for 132 more yards on a night when the Fightin’ Irish generated more than 400 yards on the ground.

Springfield Catholic needed only one completed pass for nine yards.

Lee, meanwhile, passed for 191 yards for the Houn Dawgs — Rohlman made four grabs for 49 yards, Sims caught three passes for 82 yards, and Jacob Jordan added three catches for 32 yards.

Lee rushed for 34 yards on 18 carries.

Reeds Spring, behind more than 400 yards of total offense, rolled to a 35-14 victory over Hollister in a game featuring numbers similar to Springfield Catholic and Aurora.

The Wolves hit Hollister with 289 yards on the ground and 116 more yards through the air. It was not the passing yards, per se, that counted most for Reeds Spring, but the fact the Wolves generated three touchdowns from their air attack.

Reeds Spring’s three passing TDs in the first half propelled the Wolves to a 27-0 lead.

Hollister has dropped two straight games since a 20-6 win over McDonald County brought the Tigers’ record to 2-2.

Hollister averages 185 rushing and 75 passing yards with a total of 12 touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Layton Morgan has passed for 452 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions on 36 of 83 accuracy (43.4 percent completions). He’s added 86 yards and one TD on the ground.

Junior running back Kelby Gard leads the ground game with 518 yards and three TDs on 91 carries and junior running back Cody Johnson has tallied 289 more yards and two more TDs on 52 carries.

Junior pass catchers Konner Hatfield and Xavier Stovall have been targeted most by Morgan, with 19 catches for 228 yards and two TDs for Hatfield and 10 grabs for 103 yards and two TDs for Stovall.

WEEK 7 GAMES

Aurora at Hollister

Branson at Nixa

Carthage at Willard

East Newton at Monett

Joplin at Ozark

Lockwood at Miller

Logan-Rogersville at Springfield Catholic

Marionville at Sarcoxie

McDonald County at Lamar

Mount Vernon at Seneca

Neosho at Carl Junction

Nevada at Cassville

Pleasant Hope at Diamond

Reeds Spring at Marshfield

St. Michael the Archangel at Pierce City

Webb City at Republic