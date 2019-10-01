The Blue Springs South boys soccer team tied it late.

But Raymore-Peculiar had an answer in overtime.

The host Panthers scored on a penalty kick two minutes into overtime to edge Blue Springs South 2-1 in a Suburban Big Six match Monday.

Ray-Pec scored in the 60th minute to grab the lead. But Aiden Doctor tied it in the 76th minute on an assist from Dylan Shuker.

But Ray-Pec’s overtime goal dropped the Jaguars to 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the Suburban Big Six.

PARK HILL 1, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs lost senior captain Carlos Llamas in a Suburban Big Six loss to host Park Hill Monday night at Park Hill South High School.

Llamas was tackled on a second-half breakaway but no foul was called, injuring his leg. He was later taken away in an ambulance. Wildcats coach Michael Palermo was given a yellow card, then a red card after arguing the call.

A first-half goal stood up as the Wildcats dropped to 8-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Six.

Park Hill also won the junior varsity match 1-0.