The Blue Springs softball team couldn’t overcome Smithville’s rally in the fourth and fifth innings Wednesday.

The visiting Warriors scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to claim a 7-4 win over Blue Springs.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning before Smithville broke the deadlock in the fourth.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t get it tied.

Savannah Maynard hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Maddie Kielty and Brooklyn Saysoff each had two hits and an RBI. Kayley Smith added a triple.

Blue Springs dropped to 10-4 overall.