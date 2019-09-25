A slow start doomed the Blue Springs volleyball team in a Suburban Big Six road loss to Park Hill Tuesday.

The Wildcats were unable to recover and fell 25-23, 25-19 to the host Trojans.

“We came out flat and couldn’t rebound from the Park Hill attack,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said after her team dropped to 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big Six. “Chloe Kaminski and Aliyah Bello continued their solid all around play.”

Kaminski and Bello each recorded eight kills, while Kaminski had 13 digs and Bello eight. Lily Letchworth dished out 22 assists.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 21-25-25, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 25-22-21: Lee’s Summit North rallied from a first-set loss to snap a five-match losing streak with a Suburban Big Six home win over Blue Springs South Tuesday.

South claimed a 25-21 win in the first game, but North bounced back for 25-22 and 25-21 wins to improve to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Blue Springs South dropped to 7-8 overall and 1-1 in the Big Six with the loss.

Lee’s Summit North’s junior varsity also prevailed, 25-12, 22-25, 15-9.