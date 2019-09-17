AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka at Northgate Middle School
6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Lafayette vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Kansas City Northeast
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Oak Grove
At Bingham Middle School
6 p.m. — Kansas City Lutheran vs. Guadalupe
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Benton
7 p.m. — Truman at Staley
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Center
7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Winnetonka
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa
4:30 p.m. — Truman at Liberty
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Plattsburg
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
2:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman, Raytown at North Kansas City
3:15 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park at Staley High School
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Truman
Kansas City Cup
At Van Horn High School
4 p.m. — Grandview vs. Guadalupe
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Pleasant Hill
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Smithville
At Bingham Middle School
6 p.m. — Belton vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Springs at Adams Pointe Golf Club
3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Metz/WTA Tokyo/Guangzhou, 5 a.m.,1 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 10:30 a.m., OLY (208)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Slavia Prague at Internazionale, 11:55 a.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Napoli, 2 p.m., TNT (51)
• NHL preseason: Ottawa at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., NHL (276)
• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College volleyball: Florida State at Florida, 5 p.m., SEC (284)
• WNBA playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College soccer: Notre Dame at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s pro soccer: NWSL: Houston at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• MLB: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Minor league baseball: Triple-A Championship: Sacramento River Cats vs. Columbus Clippers, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL preseason: Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHL (276)
• WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 9 p.m., OLY (208)
• MLB: Miami at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• NHL preseason: Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m., NHL (276)
Tuesday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 9 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)