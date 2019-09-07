In a Clarence Cannon Conference battle among Class 2 state-ranked football programs, No. 8 Centralia held off sixth-ranked Clark County of Kahoka securing a 14-12 home victory Friday to keep its young 2019 season record perfect.

Liam Hill's 40-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter became a difference maker for the Panthers (2-0, 2-0 CCC). He also made a 12-yard reception during the night.

Grafton Littrell scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter and led the team's ground game with 59 yards on 12 carries. Luke Hunter provided 33 rushing yards and Jake Freidel had 27.

Quarterback John Durant ran 15 times for 48 yards, and he completed 7of 11 passes for a short gain of 14 total yards.

The Indians of Clark County (1-1, 1-1 CCC) scored first in the second stanza on a touchdown run by Caleb Lapsey, who finished with 106 rushing yards. Quarterback Sam Wheeler threw for 73 yards on 6-for-13 passing, including a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

However, Clark County's 2-point conversion to tie the game failed.

Centralia takes to the road Sept. 13 to contend with league foe Palmyra (2-0, 1-0 CCC) who also happens to be state-ranked at No 9.